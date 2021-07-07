New Google Easter Egg For 20th Anniversary of Legally Blonde

Google is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the movie Legally Blonde with a new Easter egg and splash of pink text in the SERPs.

A Google search of “Legally Blonde” will uncover a delightful surprise for fans of the film.

First, you’ll notice a pink sparkly handbag in the knowledge panel, representing the main character’s passion for fashion and the color pink.

After clicking the pink handbag icon, the main character’s dog Bruiser will jump out of the purse and walk across the screen to a hair dryer for a quick makeover.

He’ll then put on a sweater and collar, turning the screen sparkly pink and leaving a trail of little pink paw prints.

Google even included extra details for die-hard fans, including a Gemini symbol on his sweater and a nameplate on the hairdryer.

When the animation is finished, every link in the Google search results page turns pink!

The Easter egg is live now ahead of the film’s anniversary on July 13.

Here’s some background information about Legally Blonde and why Google may have decided to celebrate this seemingly random film from the early 00s.

What is Legally Blonde?

Legally Blonde is a comedy film released in 2001. It follows the now-iconic character Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon, who enrols and graduates from Harvard Law School in an attempt to win back an ex-boyfriend.

Legally Blonde was a box office success upon its release and has since been turned into a Broadway musical. There are a number of sequels though they’re not as revered as the original.

The original film remains relevant as many of its memorable moments have been immortalized in the form of reaction GIFs.

If you spend enough time on Twitter you’re likely to see a few GIFs from this film in circulation.

There’s something about the juxtaposition of a fashionista studying law that continues to capture the imagination of internet users.

Despite its lukewarm critical reception, Legally Blonde is one of those comedies that’s cherished for its campy and absurdist humor. Now it has the distinction of being one of the only movies with its own Google Easter egg (the only other one I can think of is The Avengers).

In an email, a Google representative shared the following search stats related to Legally Blonde.

Top Search Trends

Legally Blonde is the top searched film in relation to Reese Witherspoon.

Clueless, Mean Girls, Heathers, Cruel Intentions, and Bring It On are some of the most highly searched films in relation to Legally Blonde.

Top questions on Legally Blonde:

How old was Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde?

Where to watch Legally Blonde

When did Legally Blonde come out?

Is Legally Blonde based on a true story?

What is Legally Blonde about?

Top searched characters in Legally Blonde, since 2004 in the UK:

Elle Woods

Warner

Chutney

Paulette

Emmett

