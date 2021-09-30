New Google Ads Budget Report Tracks Daily Campaign Spend

Google Ads is introducing a new budget report that’s designed to help advertisers understand their daily and monthly spending behavior.

A current pain point with advertisers is the ability to figure out how their campaign budget is spent from day to day.

The new report in Google Ads aims to remedy that while also highlighting how campaign performance was impacted by past budget changes.

“Your budget report provides insight into how your spend is affected by your budget, as well as a breakdown of your daily spend throughout the month. If you change your average daily budget in the middle of a month, the budget report can show you what effect that change had on your spend and the maximum monthly spend.”

In the report you can also find a projection of how much you’re likely to spend on Google Ads by the end of the month.

The Google Ads budget report visualizes the following sets of data:

Daily spend : Could be up to twice the average daily budget on days when an ad is more likely to get clicks and conversions.

: Could be up to twice the average daily budget on days when an ad is more likely to get clicks and conversions. Monthly spending limit : Will not exceed your average daily budget multiplied by the number of days in the month.

: Will not exceed your average daily budget multiplied by the number of days in the month. Monthly spend forecast: Includes cost to date and any budget changes made in between.

How to Access the Google Ads Budget Report

To access the budget report, you will first need to have a campaign with a date range that includes the current month.

If that requirement is met you can get to the budget report from various places in Google Ads.

When you’re viewing the Campaigns page, for example, you can hover over your campaign’s budget and click “view budget report” to get to it.

An example of the report page is shown below:

Source: Google Ads Help

Featured Image: Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock