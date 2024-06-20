New Bluehost Agency Partner Program For WordPress Agencies

Bluehost announced a partner program that’s expressly designed to support WordPress agencies and freelancers that service small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs). The program offers revenue generating opportunities in the form of commissions, exclusive discounts, priority customer service, and other benefits that will help agencies grow their client base and earn more revenue.

Focus On WordPress Websites

Bluehost is an active member of the WordPress community, which includes helping to develop the WordPress core itself by directly sponsoring six WordPress core contributors. Bluehost is well-positioned to offer agencies the products, community, service and revenue generating opportunities that align with the goals of WordPress-based development agencies and freelancers that service SMBs.

A key element of the Agency Partner Program is Bluehost Cloud, a managed WordPress hosting platform that provides a 100% uptime SLA. Bluehost managed WordPress Cloud is designed as a secure high performance solution, which makes it ideal for freelancers and agencies that depend on performant hosting.

Exclusive Benefits for Partner Agencies

Acceptance into the program grants agencies early access to Bluehost’s referral program (commissions), product discounts, learning webinars, access to priority customer support, and membership in an exclusive LinkedIn network.

According to the Bluehost announcement:

“By partnering with Bluehost, agencies can now provide their clients with the highest quality customer service, WordPress expertise and some of the most comprehensive hosting products, including Bluehost Cloud, Yoast SEO and eCommerce plug-ins.”

The Bluehost Agency Partner Program offers the resources for WordPress agencies and freelancers to level up their service offerings, generate new revenue streams, and the resources to deliver superior results for their clients. It’s a win-win partnership that may be worth looking into.

Visit the Bluehost Partner Program page:

Early Applications: Introducing the Bluehost Agency Partner Program.

Read the official announcement here:

Bluehost Unlocks New Opportunities For WordPress Agencies

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Shift Drive