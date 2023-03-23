Mozilla Open Source AI To Challenge ChatGPT & Bard

Mozilla announced the founding of an open source initiative for developing AI that puts transparency, accountability and trustworthiness at the forefront of the open source AI products they will build to challenge Microsoft, OpenAI and Google.

Many of the most important software products that make modern life possible, like Android, WordPress, PHP, Nginx and Apache are all open source.

If successful, Mozilla will be at the forefront of changing what the future of AI will look like.

By creating a company that actively creates free and open source AI, they are taking a more active role in challenging big technology companies like OpenAI and Google.

Mozilla pledged $30 million dollars for developing an alternative to the closed systems developed by big technology companies that put profits first.

The Mozilla approach, like everything else they build, will be human-first.

Their new website, Mozilla.ai explains:

“Mozilla has long championed a world where AI is more trustworthy, investing in startups, advocating for laws, and mobilizing the public to focus on human agency and accountability in AI. Now we’re taking the next step: creating a company — and gathering a community — to build a trustworthy open source AI ecosystem.”

Mozilla and the Goals for Open Source AI

Mozilla is a non-profit organization that builds browsers, email clients, a VPN, email privacy apps, and other products that are free, open-source, and privacy-first.

The Mozilla mission statement says that they are focused on creating an Internet that is people-first, open, free and accessible.

Mozilla is committed to helping create an Internet that hews to the following principles:

“The internet is a global public resource that must remain open and accessible

Individuals’ security and privacy on the internet are fundamental and must not be treated as optional.

Individuals must have the ability to shape the internet and their own experiences on it.

Free and open source software promotes the development of the internet as a public resource.

Transparent community-based processes promote participation, accountability and trust.

Magnifying the public benefit aspects of the internet is an important goal, worthy of time, attention and commitment.”

Decentralized and Open Source AI

Mozilla stated that they intend to create a decentralized AI community that can serve as a “counterweight” against the large profit-focused companies.

When it comes to something like AI, it makes sense that the future of the technology is created by people who are focused on benefiting humanity as opposed to commodifying humans.

The announcement stated that their first two projects will focus on creating a free, trustworthy and open source generative AI, which is a product like ChatGPT and Bard.

Their second focus is on creating a privacy-first recommendation system that “don’t misinform or undermine our well-being.”

These kinds of products can be one be used by companies to build into their apps and devices so that their users can be assured about the products.

Read Mozilla’s announcement here:

Introducing Mozilla.ai: Investing in trustworthy AI

