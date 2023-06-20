Free MozCon Ticket Info Inside: Are You Ready For The Ultimate Search Contest?

This post was sponsored by Moz. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

With the rise of AI-powered tools, generative content, and large language models (LLMs), our industry is witnessing a rapid shift in how searchers search and how those SERPs are served up.

There’s never been a more crucial time to level up skill sets, forge new collaborations, and learn how to leverage emerging technologies.

The role SEO professionals will play amidst the rapidly evolving search landscape is top of mind for many across the industry.

So, it seems fitting that the theme for Moz’s 18th annual conference MozCon, planned for August 7 and 8 in Seattle, WA, is The Future of Search.

To celebrate the release of the 2023 theme, we have an announcement.

The Ultimate Search Contest Starts Now!

MozCon is launching the ultimate online scavenger hunt giving everyone a chance to win a free ticket to MozCon!

We’ve all heard the industry joke about the best place to hide a dead body…page 2 of Google. But what happens with infinite scroll and all the SERP features?

How To Win A Free Ticket To MozCon

Ten prizes will be awarded in total: two in-person MozCon tickets, three Livestream Bundles, and five Livestream-only tickets.

Here’s what you need to do:

Moz will drop #MozConSearch clues on Twitter to reveal the whereabouts of three hidden Gold tickets. Keep your eyes peeled from June 20 to 27. Find a Gold ticket and enter for a chance to win a seat at MozCon 2023.

Do you have what it takes to find a hidden Gold ticket? Join the search

Women In Tech SEO group photo with Roger Mozbot at Camp MozCon 2022

What To Expect At MozCon

Taking cues from host city Seattle, site of the 1962 World’s Fair “City of the Future” and origin of the iconic Space Needle, and drawing on popular TV and movie sci-fi classics like “The Jetsons” and “Tomorrowland”, MozCon 2023 will shuttle eager attendees into an immersive, retro-futuristic space landscape – all set against the backdrop of the Seattle Convention Center’s new, highly anticipated Summit Building.

The conference will host an opening night happy hour at a private rooftop garden terrace, and the legendary MozCon Closing Bash will take place at the Seattle Museum of Pop Culture, a short monorail ride away from the conference center. SEOs, agency folks, content marketers, other marketing practitioners, and executives can expect to find tremendous value from attending MozCon.

Plus, we will be making an announcement that you won’t want to miss!

MozCon attendees wave for the camera while enjoying the presentations 2022

Setting The Stage For The Future Of SEO

Over the two-day conference, 21 speakers will share their hot takes, insights, and tactical approaches for embracing emerging trends and technologies.

Andi Jarvis of Eximo Marketing will dive into what marketing lessons from the past can tell us about the future and how to use that knowledge to turbocharge marketing strategies today.

Lidia Infante from Sanity has been leading the conversation around headless SEO, and how it’s quickly becoming an essential skill for SEOs to learn.

From ChatGPT and Bing’s Prometheus to Google’s Bard, AI (specifically, Large Language Models) is disrupting search as we know it. Moz’s own Marketing Scientist, Dr. Pete Meyers, will guide us through how to put these tools to work, not only to keep our SEO jobs but also to level up our SEO Careers.

Foundation Marketing’s CEO, Ross Simmonds, is known for his create once, distribute forever approach to content marketing. Ross will show us how AI can be incorporated into our work and what we can do to ensure that we’re ahead of the curve when it comes to using these tools, embracing the technology, and finding edges amidst rapid change.

“With ChatGPT, TikTok, and the rollout of the new SERP, there’s never been a better time to gather all the best and brightest SEO minds to consider these changes, share knowledge and offer practical advice,” said Joelle Irvine, Director of Growth Marketing at Moz. “Ultimately, this conference is about looking ahead, thinking differently, and conquering evolving challenges together. MozCon attendees can expect to return to work energized with new ideas, new connections, and new strategies to directly impact their digital marketing and SEO goals.”

Along with hearing from industry experts, MozCon attendees will benefit from intimate roundtable discussions and lively networking events allowing for the exchange of ideas with like-minded peers.

Snag Your Tickets Before It’s Too Late!

The Early Bird usually gets the worm (or, in this case, the discount), but you’re in luck! MozCon has released a limited number of tickets as part of a Night Owl deal providing potential attendees one last chance to save on their in-person tickets.

Night Owl tickets are limited in quantity and available for purchase until June 30, 2023.

