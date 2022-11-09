Most Of You Aren’t Leaving Twitter, Poll Results Show

As SEOs and marketers discuss leaving Twitter for other platforms, we asked what your plans are. You told us you’re not leaving.

CEO Elon Musk’s ongoing changes have many reconsidering their decision to use Twitter, with reports indicating the site may have lost over a million accounts since Musk took over.

We asked Search Engine Journal readers whether they’re joining the #LeaveTwitter movement. And, if so, where are they going?

Here’s what you told us.

Are You Leaving Twitter? – The Results

With 1,500 combined responses across LinkedIn and Twitter, a majority of you told us you’re not leaving Twitter.

On LinkedIn, 41% of poll respondents said they’re staying on Twitter.

A total of 34% of respondents have either left already or are planning to leave, while 25% aren’t sure whether they’re leaving.

Our poll on Twitter drew similar results, though with a smaller sample size:

Are you planning to leave Twitter? If so, let us know where you're going in the comments. — SearchEngineJournal® (@sejournal) November 7, 2022

Reader Comments

The responses in the comments section are split, to say the least.

A few of you are leaving Twitter to join Mastodon, which has reportedly seen a surge of new users since Musk took over.

Some of you are enthusiastic about staying on Twitter, while others are cautiously waiting to see how the situation unfolds.

Within the responses, we also learned several readers had just joined Twitter, and some left years ago.

Here are some of the top comments about leaving Twitter that we received on LinkedIn:

David Ferrell: Most will stay. I may be wrong, but I think more people are going to join Twitter and the network will grow significantly within the next few years.

Most will stay. I may be wrong, but I think more people are going to join Twitter and the network will grow significantly within the next few years. Bill Gales Jr.: Having freedom of speech doesn’t make me want to leave.

Having freedom of speech doesn’t make me want to leave. Kristina Martin: I’m over on Mastodon but I haven’t left Twitter yet. I want to watch how this unfolds. I’m not very active on the platform anyway. I literally just started using it more right before Elon took over.

I’m over on Mastodon but I haven’t left Twitter yet. I want to watch how this unfolds. I’m not very active on the platform anyway. I literally just started using it more right before Elon took over. Tifiny S.: Where’s the option for “Left almost a decade ago”?

Where’s the option for “Left almost a decade ago”? Marco P.: Why should we leave Twitter? Because people will no longer be silenced when their opinion doesn’t fit into a certain narrative?

Why should we leave Twitter? Because people will no longer be silenced when their opinion doesn’t fit into a certain narrative? Roth Eduard: I just created my account 😂 Have I missed all the fun?

I just created my account 😂 Have I missed all the fun? Glenn Rask: Leaving?……🤣 it finally got fun again.

