Microsoft’s AI-Powered Bing Search Now On Mobile

Discover the new AI-powered Bing search engine and Edge web browser for mobile, complete with chat and voice search capabilities.

  • Microsoft has introduced a new AI-powered Bing search engine and Edge web browser for mobile devices.
  • The new Bing mobile app allows users to ask simple or complex questions and receive answers and citations, with options to choose how the answers are displayed.
  • Microsoft has also introduced AI-powered Bing for Skype, which enables users to add Bing to a group and ask questions for the entire group to see.
Microsoft has announced the preview releases of its new Bing search engine and Edge web browser are coming to mobile, complete with AI-powered chat.

Since the company introduced the all-new AI-powered Bing and Microsoft Edge a couple of weeks ago, it has welcomed over one million people from 169 countries to its preview.

Users have given positive feedback on the new capabilities, with 71% of testers giving the new Bing a “thumbs up.”

With the introduction of the new Bing mobile app, users can ask simple or complex questions and receive answers and citations.

Users can also choose how they want their answers displayed – bullet points, text, or simplified responses.

Here’s more about the new features of the Bing, Edge, and Skype apps.

The New Bing – Now On Mobile

Microsoft&#8217;s AI-Powered Bing Search Now On MobileScreenshot from: blogs.microsoft.com, February 2023.

Updates to the Bing mobile app are now available on iOS and Android.

It has a new and improved look and offers a chat feature that allows you to ask simple or complex questions and get answers and citations.

You can choose how you want the answers displayed and explore the chat experience to refine your search.

The new Bing mobile app also includes a voice search feature that allows you to ask questions naturally and get answers.

If you can access the preview, you can use the new Bing experience on the Microsoft Edge mobile app’s homepage.

AI-Powered Bing Comes To Skype

Microsoft&#8217;s AI-Powered Bing Search Now On MobileScreenshot from: blogs.microsoft.com, February 2023.

Microsoft has introduced AI-powered Bing for Skype, enabling helpful new scenarios and capabilities.

Users can add Bing to a group, as they would any Skype contact, and ask Bing to answer questions and provide information for the entire group.

For example, users can ask Bing for suggestions on travel destinations, weather forecasts, and interesting events around the time of travel. Everyone in the chat will have access to the results.

Bing can accommodate users’ preferences by displaying answers in bullet points, text, or a simplified response.

Microsoft may bring this capability to other communications apps, like Teams, in the future.

Source: Microsoft

Featured Image: CryptoFX/Shutterstock

