Microsoft Makes 3 Predictions For PPC Trends In The New Year

Microsoft makes three predictions for product categories that will increase ad clicks in the new year and advises how to optimize campaigns accordingly.

According to a global study run by Opeepl, peoples’ number one most popular New Year’s is to get healthier, which they plan to accomplish through diet and exercise.

Looking at upcoming health trends, Microsoft Advertising shares ways to optimize campaigns for the three most significant product categories.

1. ‘Organic Food’ Up 20%

Microsoft Advertising predicts clicks on ads for organic food will spike during the week of January 14, resulting in 20% growth from the same week in December.

To capitalize on this trend, Microsoft Advertising suggests the following:

“Target users searching for healthy, nutritious food options in January with In-market Audiences. Our internal forecasting data suggests that clicks will peak during the winter on January 14, so although you should ramp up your budget after the holidays end, make sure you don’t run out midway through the month.”

2. ‘Sports Apparel’ Up In Early December Through January

Microsoft Advertising predicts searches for sports apparel will begin to rise in early December and continue through January.

In a blog post, Microsoft Advertising shares the following advice:

“Use Shopping campaigns to showcase your sports and fitness apparel products late November and early December during holiday shopping sales. Microsoft internal data estimates that consumers will be most heavily searching for gear between the weeks of and November 26 and December 3, but activity will remain high until January.”

3. ‘Fitness & Nutrition’ Searches Come In Waves

Unsurprisingly, searches for fitness and nutrition are expected to rise in the new year.

However, Microsoft Advertising advises an “always-on” approach to targeting this category, as search interest will spike several times throughout the year.

“Using 2021 data as a comparison for what to expect activity wise over the next year, we can assume clicks for nutrition and fitness will peak in January, May, July, and October. Consider an always-on approach since Audience Ads are shown to drive users down the funnel to search tactics.”

Source: Microsoft Advertising

Featured Image: SeaStudio/Shutterstock