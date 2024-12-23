Microsoft Launches Multi-Format Campaigns for Audience Ads

Following on the footsteps of Performance Max campaigns, Microsoft Ads launched multi-format campaigns for Audience Ads.

This new feature allows advertisers to create a single campaign that seamlessly integrates various ad formats, including native, display, and online video ads.

Upon its launch, multi-format campaigns for Audience ads are available globally and now the default selection when creating a new Audience ads campaign.

Benefits of Multi-Format Campaigns

The new campaign type comes with several advantages to advertisers, including:

More cohesive campaign management: You now only need one audience ads campaign for different ad formats across display, native, and video. Previously, you would’ve needed to set up different campaigns for each ad format.

You now only need one audience ads campaign for different ad formats across display, native, and video. Previously, you would’ve needed to set up different campaigns for each ad format. Easier budget management: You can manage and optimize your campaign budget across the different ad formats all within one campaign.

You can manage and optimize your campaign budget across the different ad formats all within one campaign. Continued flexibility: The ability to create separate campaigns for different ad formats still exists, giving your account the flexibility it needs to optimize according to its goals.

How to Set Up A Multi-Format Campaign

In order to use multi-format campaigns, you need to choose a campaign objective of either of the following:

Drive conversions

Generate leads

Build brand awareness

Then, you’ll choose “Audience” as the campaign type.

During the campaign creation process, you can select the different types of ad formats. You can choose just one, or all three ad formats depending on your assets and your goals.

After creating your first ad format, you’ll scroll down to the bottom and either select “continue” or “Save and create another ad” to create the additional ad formats within the same campaign:

After creating all your ad formats, you’ll follow the remainder of the typical campaign steps, like:

Targets and locations

Budgets and bid strategies

Ad group settings

Create A More Cohesive Campaign To Drive Results

This update reflects Microsoft Ads’ commitment to evolving its platform to meet the needs of modern advertisers.

By offering a streamlined, flexible solution for combining ad formats, Microsoft makes it easier for advertisers to reach their audiences across diverse channels without the complexity of managing multiple campaigns.

It’s especially helpful for advertisers with smaller budgets that want to use Audience ads, but don’t have the budget to set up three different campaigns just to use each ad format.

For advertisers looking to maximize efficiency and deliver cohesive messaging across native, display, and video ads, multi-format campaigns provide an innovative solution.

Will you be giving multi-format campaigns a try in 2025?