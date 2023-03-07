Microsoft Launches Local Search Ads For Bing

Microsoft is announcing local search ads for Bing, a new ad experience that can help businesses enhance local visibility and stand out from competitors.

Additionally, Microsoft is rolling out several new updates this month to help advertisers track conversions, clean up UET tags, and create combined audience lists.

Here’s more about the updates Microsoft has planned for advertisers this month.

Local Search Ads

Microsoft’s local search ads are designed to give businesses greater prominence in search results.

They run on the local results entity on Bing’s search engine results page and Bing Maps on PC.

When someone searches for a local business in Bing, they will see the new local search ad units alongside other search results.

Businesses can use local search ads to promote their products and services to potential customers in the area.

Additionally, the ads provide essential business information, such as the company’s location, phone number, and hours of operation.

This feature is especially useful for businesses that rely on foot traffic. By providing this information upfront, companies can make it easier for customers to find them and make a purchase.

You must have a Microsoft Advertising account and set up location extensions to get started.

Then you’ll have the ability to create a local search ad. Once made, it will appear in local search results when someone searches for a relevant keyword or phrase.

Other Microsoft Advertising Updates In March

Code-Free Custom Conversion Setup Wizard

One of the most significant new features Microsoft is rolling out this month is the code-free custom conversion setup wizard.

This new tool allows you to set up custom conversion tracking without updating the website code.

Instead, you can enable Microsoft Clarity insights within the Universal Event Tracking (UET) tag and set up conversion tracking by event.

Clean Up UET Tags

Microsoft is rolling out a new option within the UET settings to delete unused tags.

This feature is helpful to businesses that need to clean up conversion data, have duplicate tags, or have a new website.

To delete tags, check the box next to the undesired UET tag and delete it.

Note that tags can only be deleted if they aren’t associated with a conversion goal or audience or shared with another account.

Custom Combination Updates

Microsoft is rolling out the updates to custom combinations announced last month.

That means you can create combined lists of the following audience types: Customer Match, Custom Audiences, Remarketing, and Dynamic Remarketing.

Previously, it was only possible to combine Customer Match with other Customer Match lists or Custom Audiences with other Custom Audiences.

New Shopping Markets In North America

Later in March, Microsoft will enable shopping advertisers to upload feeds in French in Canada and Spanish in the United States.

This will allow potential customers to see ads in their preferred query language in their country.

Advertisers can upload new feeds using the existing file feed upload process. When uploaded, ads will show in the user’s query language in the associated countries.

In Summary

Microsoft local search ads are a new tool for businesses looking to increase their visibility in local search results.

Businesses can start with local search ads today by setting up location extensions and creating one.

Microsoft’s additional updates for advertisers make it easier to track conversions, clean up UET tags, and create custom audience lists.

The code-free custom conversion setup wizard is noteworthy as it enables custom conversion tracking without updating website code.

This will save time and effort and allow digital marketers to focus on optimizing their campaigns.

Featured Image: IB Photography/Shutterstock

Source: Microsoft