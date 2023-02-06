Microsoft Bing & ChatGPT: 5 Possible Features At Launch

Microsoft is rumored to launch a new version of its Bing search engine powered by ChatGPT. A preview reveals five features it could launch with.

With the conversational approach and AI-powered results delivered by ChatGPT, the new Bing has the potential to offer more personalized and accurate results.

This means that marketers will need to adapt their search engine optimization strategies to take advantage of this new way of searching.

An early test version of Microsoft Bing’s ChatGPT-powered search engine was allegedly uncovered by an individual named Owen Yin.

Yin’s findings offer a glimpse into what the future of search engines might look like.

Here are five key takeaways from Yin’s report, which he published on Medium.

Bing Powered By ChatGPT: 5 Possible Features

Yin says he was able to get a sneak peek at the new Bing before access was shut off.

You still get your traditional search results but there's a new tab to start a chat pic.twitter.com/ugeYMCNG1c — Owen Yin (@Owen_Yin) February 3, 2023

Here are five key differences he noticed between ChatGPT-powered Bing and regular Bing:

Positioned as an “assistant”: Powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4, Microsoft is positioning the new Bing as a research assistant, creative partner, and planner all rolled into one. Chatbox replaces search bar: The new Bing replaces the traditional search bar with a large text box that invites you to ask it anything, using up to 1000 characters. Summarized responses: With the ability to access current information, the new Bing compiles multiple results and writes a summary citing where it got the information. Complex tasks: The new Bing can complete complex tasks like planning a meal by giving it requirements such as meal preferences, budget constraints, location, or time allotment. Conversational search: The new Bing offers a human-like research experience, with the ability to converse with you. It will prompt you to keep the conversation going by asking follow-up questions.

Don’t worry, as the search results page isn’t going away entirely. Yin notes that you can still toggle between search and chat from the toolbar.

What Does This Mean For Marketers And SEO Pros?

Marketers who stay informed and understand the benefits and limitations of the new Bing will be better equipped to optimize their content and reach their target audience.

By considering the new Bing’s conversational approach in your SEO strategies, you can stay ahead of the competition and drive more traffic and conversions.

For example, using long-tail keywords, natural language queries, and conversational tone will likely become increasingly important to rank well in Bing’s new set of search results.

Keep in mind Microsoft hasn’t officially confirmed any information about a new version of Bing powered by ChatGPT. When asked for comment, a representative said the company doesn’t comment on rumors or speculation.

Featured Image: Poetra.RH/Shutterstock