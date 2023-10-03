Microsoft Bing Chat: Now With DALL-E 3 AI Image Generator

Microsoft announced the rollout of DALL-E 3, the latest text-to-image model from AI lab OpenAI, to all Bing users.

The more advanced AI system is now available for free in Bing Chat and Bing Image Creator.

DALL-E 3 builds on previous DALL-E models, generating images from text prompts that Microsoft describes as more realistic and creative.

Microsoft states the new system delivers “enhancements that improve the overall quality and detail of images, along with greater accuracy for human hands, faces, and text.”

Performance Characteristics Of DALL-E 3

DALL-E 3 is an advanced neural network that can generate realistic and varied images from text descriptions.

It shows improved performance over previous versions in three key areas:

Understanding prompts: DALL-E 3 interprets prompts with greater accuracy and reliability. For best results, craft detailed prompts to further refine the end product. Logical coherence: The images produced by DALL-E 3 align closely with the prompt, displaying enhanced photorealism and consistency. Artistic quality: DALL-E 3 can generate stylistic, creative images that adapt to users’ artistic preferences.

Safety Measures For AI-Generated Media

Since launching Bing Image Creator, over one billion AI images have been created using the tool.

People have leveraged the technology for illustrations, social media content, wallpapers, and more.

The integration of DALL-E 3 aims to boost its utility further. However, the improved realism of the AI art generator heightens ethical concerns about deepfakes.

Microsoft has implemented measures to ensure safety, including digital watermarking of all images and content moderation filters.

Digital Watermarking

All images generated by Bing Image Creator carry an invisible digital watermark in compliance with the C2PA specification.

This watermark provides information about the creation time and date of the image and verifies its AI-generated provenance.

Content Moderation

A content moderation system prevents the generation of harmful or inappropriate images.

It adheres to Bing’s terms of service and community guidelines and excludes images that feature nudity, violence, hate speech, or illegal activities.

Looking Ahead

Bing Image Creator remains free to use and accessible through Bing Chat or at bing.com/create.

Microsoft encourages users to provide detailed text prompts to get the most accurate results from DALL-E 3.

Featured Image: T. Schneider/Shutterstock