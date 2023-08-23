BREAKING: Microsoft Announces Agreement With Httpool by Aleph

Microsoft advertising in Central and Eastern Europe is about to get more robust.

Today, Microsoft announced a new agreement with Httpool by Aleph, going into effect on September 1, 2023.

The agreement allows advertisers and agencies across numerous Central and Eastern European countries access to Httpool through Aleph’s advertising solutions.

Read on to learn more about the impending agreement and what this means for advertisers.

What Is Httpool by Aleph?

Httpool by Aleph is part of Aleph Group, with over 65 offices worldwide. They partner with mainstream media platforms such as Meta, X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat, and TikTok, to name a few.

Httpool by Aleph’s primary offering includes hiring local teams of industry professionals and digital media platform experts to work with advertisers and agencies.

In the new agreement, Httpool by Aleph develops Microsoft Advertising search, audience, and shopping campaigns by combining advertising solutions with regional digital experts’ insights.

The partnership spans 23 countries in Central and Eastern Europe, with additional select European markets. These include:

Albania

Austria

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Estonia

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Malta

Montenegro

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Httpool by Aleph will also utilize cross-border payment services to facilitate billing in its local operating markets.

What This Means For Advertisers

For advertisers and agencies in Central and Eastern Europe, more resources are at your fingertips.

Many marketers who run international campaigns understand the difficulty of translating campaigns and localizing content to be as relevant as possible.

Localizing content takes significant effort, and campaign performance could be at stake if advertisers don’t have the right resources.

With Httpool by Aleph’s partnering with Microsoft, their leading solution to develop localized campaigns can relieve many pain points for marketers:

Providing local expertise in its operating markets.

Broaden advertising capabilities across the Microsoft Advertising Platform.

Streamline administrative operations such as finance and billing.

Microsoft reports almost 3.1 billion searches per month across Microsoft and Windows properties in Europe, ranging across 45 markets.

This new move comes six months after Microsoft launched its new AI-powered Bing Chat, and it doesn’t look like they’re slowing down with market expansion and innovation anytime soon.

Summary

As the September 1 agreement gets closer, Microsoft encourages advertisers who have questions or want to reach out directly to Httpool to do so here.

This is a developing story. We will update the account as more information comes out on how to sign up and leverage the partnership.

Featured image: aorpixza/Shutterstock