Microsoft Advertising Updates: More Emails About Non-Compliant Ads

Microsoft Advertising recently announced changes to its policy violation notification system to more quickly alert customers when their ads, keywords, or product offers are disapproved.

Microsoft has implemented a new email notification cadence to get alerts out faster. Advertisers may now receive emails with the subject line “Notice of Violation of Policy – Ad or Ad Component” when ads or ad components have been rejected within 24 hours.

Emails Provide Details On Rejected Content

The email will provide insight into which accounts within a Manager Customer Account have new rejections. For product offers, it will also cover technical errors preventing offers from being served.

Recipients can view rejected content by clicking the Microsoft Advertising Campaign link within the email. This will log them into the campaign UI, where they can navigate to the account(s) in question and view specifics on disapprovals.

If advertisers wish to leave disallowed content as-is, no action is required. However, those wanting the content reconsidered for approval should make necessary edits to comply with policy and request an appeal.

Common Violations Highlighted

Common violations include misleading product claims, inappropriate content, counterfeit goods, and gambling/alcohol promotions. Tighter policies may decrease such violations but could also limit advertising potential in some cases.

Part Of Broader Effort To Increase Transparency

The increased notifications come after Microsoft Advertising rolled out broader policy changes on its Policies page, part of an effort to promote greater transparency and safety across Microsoft products and services.

Could More Notifications Suggest Rise In Violations?

Though specifics weren’t provided, the need to send out more email alerts suggests Microsoft has seen a marked increase in policy violations in recent months. The additional notifications appear part of a more rigorous approval process to catch violations.