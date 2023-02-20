Meta Verified: New Subscription Bundle On Facebook & Instagram

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has announced that the company will begin testing a new subscription bundle called “Meta Verified” on Instagram and Facebook.

The subscription bundle includes the following:

A verified badge that authenticates the user’s account with a government ID

Proactive account protection

Access to account support

Increased visibility & reach

The company will test this new offering in Australia and New Zealand later this week to learn what’s most valuable and hopes to bring Meta Verified to the rest of the world soon.

Meta Verified will be available for direct purchase on Instagram or Facebook in Australia and New Zealand later this week.

Users can purchase a monthly subscription for $11.99 on the web and $14.99 on iOS and Android.

To be eligible for Meta Verified, accounts must meet minimum activity requirements and be 18 years old.

Applicants must also submit a government ID matching the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they’re applying for.

Meta promises to provide proactive monitoring for account impersonation, continuous monitoring, and review of reported violations.

Meta Verified is part of the company’s vision to expand access to verification while building a valuable subscription offering.

“Cash Grab”?

While the announcement of Meta Verified may be exciting news for some creators, it has also been met with criticism.

Many users call it a “cash grab” and a blatant ripoff of Twitter Blue.

The similarities between the two services are hard to ignore. Both offer a verified badge, increased visibility, and access to exclusive features.

The only real difference between Twitter Blue and Meta Verified is that the latter gives you a badge on two websites instead of one.

Critics are accusing Meta of being unoriginal and trying to profit off features that shouldn’t cost money.

The fact that the service is being tested in only two countries has also raised questions about Meta’s commitment to its global user base.

It remains to be seen whether users will see value in Meta Verified. For now, the service is only available in Australia and New Zealand, and it will be interesting to see how users in those countries receive it.

Source: Meta

Featured Image: 24K-Production/Shutterstock