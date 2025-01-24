Meta Threads Takes the Next Step By Launching Ads

Big news from Meta: Threads, the platform everyone rushed to last summer, is officially testing ads.

In its announcement today, Threads is launching an image ads test with select brands in the United States and Japan.

For now, this is just a trial run with a handful of brands, but it’s a clear sign that Meta is ready to monetize its newest social media experiment.

In case you missed it, Threads launched in July 2023 as Meta’s answer to X (formerly Twitter). It quickly gained traction, passing 300 million monthly active users, largely thanks to its integration with Instagram.

While its user base might not be as sticky as Meta hoped, this move shows that they’re betting on Threads as more than just a fleeting trend.

What Does the Ad Test Look Like?

The ads being tested are image-based and will pop up in users’ home feeds. In early testing, ads on Threads will show for only a small percentage of people.

Meta is gauging how users respond and will decide whether to expand the program based on the data.

Meta’s Approach to Brand Safety

Meta is providing Threads users with control over the ads they see to help them understand how their information is used for ads, and ways to change their experience.

Users will be able to skip an ad they don’t like, or hide or report an ad that they deem inappropriate.

Additionally, Meta is testing an AI-powered inventory filter. This tools lets advertisers control the types of content their ads appear next to, giving brands more confidence to experiment with new platforms like Threads.

Why Advertisers Should Care

For advertisers wanting to jump on this initial test, businesses can simply extend their existing Meta campaigns to Threads without additional creative.

In Meta Ads Manager, advertisers can simply check a box indicating that they’d like to add Threads as a placement.

It’s important to note that by checking the Threads placement box, it does not automatically mean your ads will appear right away because this is a limited test.

Meta did not confirm what brands or verticals would be eligible for this initial test, but we’ll keep an eye out for early advertisements.

Threads’ emphasis on visual content and casual conversations creates a unique opportunity for advertisers to experiment with creative approaches. If your audience is already active on Instagram or Facebook, this could be the perfect extension to your campaigns.

Being an early adopter on a platform could give you a competitive edge when it comes to understanding what resonates.

Next Steps for Marketers

While Threads may still be finding its identity, it’s already proven it can attract a massive audience. And with Meta’s established advertising infrastructure, it’s only a matter of time before Threads becomes a key player in the ad space.

If you’re already running campaigns with Meta, this is your chance to get a head start on a brand new ad platform.

When testing, start small, monitor your performance, and pay attention to how users interact with ads on the platform.

Don’t sleep on the opportunity to test creative formats. Keep an eye on updates from Meta as they expand this test. We will continue to update as more information comes to light.