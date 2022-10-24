Meta Rolls Out 6 Updates To Facebook Groups

Meta announces six updates to Facebook Groups that allow users to share more types of content and admins to manage their community efficiently.

The six new tools and features available in Facebook Groups include:

Reels in Facebook Groups Share Facebook Group events to Instagram stories Customize Facebook Group profiles Recognize Facebook Group community members Updates to the Admin Assist tool Allow group members to post content that was flagged by Facebook

1. Reels In Facebook Groups

Facebook users can now create and share Reels exclusively within groups.

Previously, to share a Reel to a Facebook Group, you would first have to post it somewhere else on Facebook and then share that post to the group.

Now you can upload a Reel directly to the group, which is ideal for private communities.

2. Share Facebook Event To Instagram

You can now share links to Facebook Group events to your Instagram story.

This feature is available to group members and admins and may be an effective way to grow communities.

3. Customize Facebook Group Profiles

You can now customize your Facebook Group’s About Me section to highlight any information with the community.

In addition, there’s now an option for admins and members to add an indicator to their profile that they’re open to messaging. This signals to other members that you’re interested in connecting one-on-one.

4. Recognize Facebook Group Community Members

Facebook is testing a new way for admins to highlight top contributing group members. Members can contribute by taking on an active role with a set of responsibilities in the community or by receiving reactions and comments on posts.

In a similar test, Facebook is working on a way for admins to recognize group members who go out of their way to make others feel welcomed.

5. Updates To Admin Assist

Facebook is updating its existing Admin Assist tool with more ways to moderate and take action on content.

Group admins now have the option to automatically move posts containing information rated as false by third-party fact-checkers to pending posts. This allows admins to review the posts before deleting them.

Facebook will help group admins understand how Admin Assist helps them manage their community with a new daily digest. The daily digest contains a summary of actions Admin Assist has taken in a community based on criteria set by the admins.

6. Allow Group Members To Post Content ‘Flagged By Facebook’

Facebook is testing an option that allows admins of eligible groups to use their judgment when it comes to allowing content flagged by Facebook’s auto-moderation system.

With this feature, an admin for a group of fish tank enthusiasts could allow a flagged comment that called a fish “fatty,” which was not intended to be offensive.

Meta uses a variety of criteria to define a group’s eligibility for this feature, including that the admin must not have been the admin of a group that was previously removed.

Source: Meta

Featured Image: askarim/Shutterstock