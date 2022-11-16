Meta Launches Campaign To Support Small Business Shopping

Meta is kicking off a campaign to encourage users to support small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) during the holiday shopping season.

Today, Meta is announcing:

A continuation of its #BuyBlack Friday initiative.

A 2022 holiday gift guide featuring business from the Meta Business Leaders Network.

A 2022 SMB holiday marketing guide.

#BuyBlack Friday Initiative

Meta continues its #BuyBlack Friday campaign for the third year, including free resources, education, and training for black-owned SMBs.

Today, Black business owners can visit the refreshed #BuyBlack Friday website to schedule and receive one-on-one marketing support.

Additionally, the website highlights several Black-Owned SMBs and personal tips/guidance on how they’ve found success using Meta business tools.

Meta underscores the importance of the holiday shopping season for minority-owned businesses:

“For minority-owned businesses already disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, the importance of the holiday season is even more acute – 25% of U.S. minority-owned businesses expect to make more than half their annual revenue from October-November, and this is highest for Black-owned businesses at 34%.”

Holiday Gift Guide

Meta’s annual holiday gift guide titled the “2022 Smalliday Showcase,” highlights a series of businesses from the Meta Business Leaders Network (MLBN).

Consumers can shop directly from the guide to receive exclusive promotions and discounts.

Meta’s holiday gift guide is launching on November 21.

SMB Holiday Marketing Guide

Meta is launching an updated holiday marketing guide for SMBs with advice and tips on using the company’s free tools to maximize sales over the holiday season.

Key sections in the guide include:

How to power ads with Performance 5: Learn how to make ads more impactful, drive more sales, and expand your customer base.

Learn how to make ads more impactful, drive more sales, and expand your customer base. Update your content and business info: Learn how to create a distinct look for your holiday marketing campaign and keep it consistent all season.

Learn how to create a distinct look for your holiday marketing campaign and keep it consistent all season. General holiday marketing tips: Learn how to position products or services as gifts by using different personas in posts and ads.

Meta’s holiday marketing guide and BuyBlack Friday website are available now. The holiday gift guide will be available next week.

Source: Meta

Featured Image: Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock