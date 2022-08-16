Meta Introduces New Way To Schedule Facebook Reels

Meta is introducing a new way to schedule Facebook Reels with a new feature integrated into Meta Creator Studio.

Accessible to anyone with a Facebook Page, Creator Studio makes it possible to schedule Reels in three simple steps.

This is the easiest option yet for scheduling Reels content in advance.

It’s not quite as convenient as scheduling Reels in the Facebook mobile app, as it does reqire a desktop browser, but it should serve most creators’ needs.

Here’s how to schedule Reels on Facebook using Creator Studio.

How To Schedule Reels On Facebook

Step One: Upload Video

The first step to scheduling Facebook Reels is to log into Creator Studio.

If you haven’t used Creator Studio, you can log in with the same credentials as your Facebook Page. There are no additional sign-up steps required.

Next, click “Create reel,” which prompts you to upload a video.

The button’s label is deceptive because you’re not creating the content inside Creator Studio. You need to make the video ahead of time and put it on your desktop computer.

Ideally, you should upload a vertical video up to 60 seconds. However, you can select any video size and optimize it in the next step.

Step Two: Optimize Video

After uploading the video, you can optimize it for Facebook Reels in Creator Studio.

If your video is already in a vertical aspect ratio and 60 seconds or less in duration, you can skip this step.

You can reframe horizontal videos to either vertical or square. Creator Studio will display a preview on the side of the screen so you can see how the video looks in its new shape.

When you’re satisfied with how the video looks in Reels format, you can continue to the next step.

Step Three: Schedule Video As Facebook Reel

Lastly, add a caption to the Reel and schedule it to post. You’ll also have the option to publish it immediately.

Alternatively, if you change your mind about publishing, you can save the Reel as a draft during this step.

You can track the performance of all published Reels within Creator Studio.

What About Instagram Reels?

Instagram Reels are a key focus area for Meta, and evidence recently surfaced that native scheduling capabilities are in development.

App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi is documenting the development of Instagram’s native scheduling features. He shares his findings in an ongoing Twitter thread.

Paluzzi’s latest addition to the thread shows Instagram is working on a way to schedule both posts and Reels within the app.

#Instagram keeps working on the ability to schedule posts and #Reels directly from the app 👀 pic.twitter.com/k9SYS9XvuT — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) August 12, 2022

It’s not known when this feature will become available. Although I would expect it sooner than later, considering how strongly Meta is pushing Reels on Instagram and Facebook.

