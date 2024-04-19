Meta Integrates Google & Bing Search Results Into AI Assistant

Meta’s AI assistant, powered by the new Llama 3 model, will now incorporate real-time search results from Google and Bing.

This integration marks a step forward in AI assistant capabilities and their potential impact on the search industry.

You can access Meta AI within Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the newly launched Meta.ai desktop experience.

Google & Bing Search + Meta

Meta is integrating Google and Bing results directly into its AI assistant.

Instead of relying solely on training data or a single search engine, Meta’s AI assistant intelligently selects and displays results from either Google or Bing, depending on the query.

This provides users with a more comprehensive and diverse range of information.

Based on my limited testing before writing this piece, I could only get Meta AI to search using Bing. I’m uncertain about the criteria or conditions that would cause it to use Bing versus Google for web searches.

Here’s an example showing that it’s capable of providing up-to-date information:

Seamless Search Across Apps

Meta’s new search experience allows you to access relevant information without switching platforms.

For example, while planning a trip in a Messenger group chat, you can ask the assistant to find flights and determine the least crowded weekends to travel.

Meta is taking a multi-pronged approach to make its AI assistant a consistent presence across its family of apps:

Integration into the search boxes of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger

Appearing directly in the Facebook main feed to respond to posts

A new meta.ai website where users can log in to have continued conversations

Real-time text-to-image generation with an “Imagine” feature in WhatsApp

Future integration with Meta’s VR headsets and smart glasses

More information about these initiatives is available in Meta’s announcement.

Implications For Search Engine Optimization

Integrating Google and Bing search results into Meta’s AI assistant has potential consequences for SEO.

As AI chatbots become increasingly popular for finding information, visibility in the integrated search results will become more valuable for publishers.

SEO strategies may need to evolve to accommodate traditional search engines and AI assistants.

This could involve a greater focus on satisfying conversational queries that mirror how users interact with chatbots.

A Shifting Landscape

Meta’s move to integrate search results from Google and Bing into its AI assistant highlights the evolving nature of the search industry.

As the lines between traditional search and conversational AI continue to blur, companies are vying for dominance.

Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has expressed ambitious plans for the AI assistant, aiming to make it the most intelligent and widely accessible AI tool available.

With the release of the powerful Llama 3 model and incorporating search results from leading search engines, Meta is positioning itself as a top contender in the AI chatbot market.

The ability to interact with posts directly on the Facebook feed.

Access to the meta.ai desktop experience for continued conversations.

Real-time text-to-image generation through the “Imagine” feature in WhatsApp.

Planned future integration with Meta’s virtual reality headsets and smart glasses.

Featured Image: Screenshot from about.fb.com/news/, April 2024