Meta Expands Reels Monetization With Monthly Challenges

As part of its shift toward short-form videos, Facebook-parent Meta is introducing more monetary incentives for content creators to produce Reels.

Through an update to its Reels Play Bonus program, Meta is restructuring payouts, expanding monetization opportunities, and providing creators with new insights about viewers.

In a blog post the company says these changes are designed to reward creators who are consistently publishing high quality, original content that audiences enjoy.

Challenges Add New Ways For Creators To Earn

Part of this update includes the introduction of Challenges on Facebook, which helps Reels Play bonus program creators unlock new revenue streams.

This gamified earnings initiative lets creators participate in a series of sequential challenges that reward money for completion.

When one challenge is completed, the next one unlocks until the creator has earned $4,000 in a given month or the 30-day bonus period comes to an end.

Additionally, Meta will enhance the advertising and revenue-sharing programs it has already established with in-stream ads. Testing of overlay ads in Reels on Facebook is rolling out to a wider set of creators.

According to Meta, this will “expand availability to more creators and open up more high-quality inventory for advertisers on our platform.”

This could be in response to TikTok’s announcement of TikTok Pulse, a revenue-sharing plan that allows advertisers to place ads alongside popular content.

New Insights Help Create More Relevant Content

To help content creators make short-form videos that will resonate with their audiences, Meta is increasing visibility into performance.

From the Reels Play Bonus Insight page of Facebook, creators will be able to see how many plays each Reels received and how much it earned over a time period.

Crossposting Functionality Will Allow Joint Facebook/Instagram Media

Meta also announced it will be adding crosspost functionality to Reels, allowing content creators to seamlessly share video to followers on both Instagram and Facebook.

Source: Meta For Creators

Featured Image: Marko Aliaksandr/Shutterstock