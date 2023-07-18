Register Today
Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. Generative AI

Meta And Microsoft Release Llama 2 Free For Commercial Use And Research

Learn more about Meta and Microsoft's expanded AI partnership and release of Llama 2, a next generation open-source LLM, free for developers and researchers.

  • Meta and Microsoft announce release of Llama 2, an open-source LLM.
  • Llama 2 is available through a variety of providers and free for commercial use and research.
  • The expanded AI partnership hopes to spur AI advancement.
Meta And Microsoft Release Llama 2 Free For Commercial Use And Research

Meta and Microsoft announced an expanded artificial intelligence partnership with the release of their new large language model (LLM), Llama 2, free for research and commercial use.

This marks the latest trend toward an open LLM development and training approach.

Meta Releases Llama 2

Meta’s announced Llama 2, now accessible through Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Hugging Face, and other providers.

The post highlighted how increased access to foundational AI technologies can benefit businesses globally.

Meta aimed to let developers and researchers stress-test LLMs to identify and fix problems faster.

Meta conveyed the belief that opening up access is safer than limiting availability. It hoped the AI community would collaborate on improving tools and addressing vulnerabilities.

Meta also announced an expanded partnership with Microsoft, making Microsoft the preferred cloud provider for Llama 2.

The new post noted Meta’s focus on responsible AI development, including how it red-teamed the models, disclosed shortcomings, and provided a responsible use guide. An open innovation community and upcoming challenges were introduced to get feedback.

The company expressed excitement in seeing what people worldwide build with the new model.

Declaration Of Support For Open AI Development

In addition to announcing the release of Llama 2, Meta also released a statement supporting open AI development:

“We support an open innovation approach to AI. Responsible and open innovation gives us all a stake in the AI development process, bringing visibility, scrutiny and trust to these technologies. Opening today’s Llama models will let everyone benefit from this technology.”

The statement brought together major figures from academia, venture capital, and leading technology companies – including NVIDIA, Dropbox, Doordash, Shopify, Zoom, and Intel – supporting open AI development.

Azure And Windows Support Llama2

In a related announcement, Microsoft revealed its partnership with Meta to make the new Llama 2 artificial intelligence model available on the Azure cloud platform.

Llama 2 models should be optimized to run locally on Windows as well. Microsoft explained Windows developers can build AI experiences for their apps using Llama 2.

Azure customers should be able to fine-tune and deploy 7B, 13B, and 70B-parameter Llama 2 models.

Meta And Microsoft Release Llama 2 Free For Commercial Use And ResearchScreenshot from Meta, July 2023

The Microsoft+Meta partnership aimed to increase access to foundational AI technologies. Microsoft said they share Meta’s commitment to democratizing AI and its benefits.

It also expanded Microsoft’s ecosystem of open AI models on Azure.

Microsoft also discussed their approach to responsible AI. They said techniques like prompt engineering can optimize Llama 2 for safer, more reliable experiences. Azure AI Content Safety also offers another layer of protection.

The Benefits Of Open LLMs

The release of Llama 2 by Meta and its availability on several platforms, including Microsoft Azure and Windows, marks an important milestone in the trend toward more open and accessible LLMs.

With expanded partnerships amongst the AI community, Meta and Microsoft could provide the world with a more remarkable ability to build upon, test, and refine large language models like Llama 2.

By opening up access to Llama 2, Meta hopes to spur innovation and the development of helpful applications powered by the model as Microsoft provides key computing infrastructure and support through Azure and Windows so developers worldwide can leverage the new LLM.

Both companies emphasized their commitment to democratizing AI while pursuing responsible development through transparency, safety practices, and gathering feedback. Meta and Microsoft hope to maximize the benefits of AI advances while mitigating risks.

Time will tell how greatly Llama 2 and other open LLMs impact businesses and consumers. But this kind of expanded access and collaboration between tech leaders promises to progress AI capabilities and their thoughtful application rapidly.

Featured image: mundissima/Shutterstock

 

ADVERTISEMENT
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Kristi Hines Associate Editor at Search Engine Journal

Kristi Hines is an Associate Editor for Search Engine Journal.

Meta And Microsoft Release Llama 2 Free For Commercial Use And Research

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.

Conquer your day with daily search marketing news.

Advertisement