Meta, Adobe Partner On Free Training Program For Small Businesses

Facebook-parent Meta has partnered with Adobe to create Express Your Brand, a free online training program intended to help small business owners grow online. This year-long initiative will combine skill training with inspiration and community building.

Over half of small business owners say improving social media skills would make a meaningful difference to their business, if only they had the time and resources to do it.

Meta and Adobe aim to make that a reality, as stated in a company announcement:

“It’s no surprise that social media is an essential marketing tool for small businesses today. According to a recent Adobe survey, we found 59% of small business owners (SBOs) say improving their social media skills would be the most impactful thing they can do for their business.1 But with limited time, resources and technology, it can be a daunting task for entrepreneurs… Empowering people to create and communicate has always been core to Adobe’s mission of changing the world through digital experiences, and Adobe Express makes it possible for everyone, independent of skill level, to make something great and quickly.”

This program, which launches May 17, will highlight a variety of digital marketing topics, including building a brand, driving engagement on Instagram, and developing personalized ads with Ad Manager.

Program Will Focus on Skills And Community

Express Your Brand will use monthly virtual training sessions to give small business owners tips for maximizing their impact on social media platforms. Each session will include hands-on learning with Adobe Express.

Using this online mobile and design app, which was formerly known as Adobe Spark, participants will learn how to build a library of creative assets. Meta experts will show them how these new can be used to market their business on Instagram and Facebook.

This program will also strive to inspire participants creatively. Adobe and Meta industry experts will be joined by guests including Realtor Chrishell Stause, chef Melissa King, and interior designer Justina Blakeney who will share their experiences in growing their own brands.

In addition to skill training, this program will also create a community where small business owners can connect with each other to share tips and personalize the learning experience. Training sessions will be housed on centralized hub and a forum will allow for personal interaction.

Some Meta Elevate Members Will Receive Adobe Premium

This partnership will also provide 10,000 Meta Elevate members with a one-year premium subscription to Adobe Express.

Meta Elevate is community and learning platform that offers black, Latinx and Hispanic business owners with resources to help them succeed. Launched in 2018, this community for entrepreneurs of color provides access to virtual coaching, one-on-one mentorship and a variety of digital marketing tools.

Source: Meta

Featured Image: Jadid Omit/Shutterstock