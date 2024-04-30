Maximizing ROI: Expert Insights for Google Shopping Ads Success

If you’re an ecommerce brand or retailer, then promoting your products through Google Shopping Ads is likely a large part of your performance marketing strategy.

But in today’s competitive market, how can you make sure you’re getting the most return on your ad spend?

Join us on May 8 for a live panel discussion with ecommerce experts on how to improve your campaigns and elevate your paid ad strategy.

In this engaging session, Bryan Butler, VP of Sales and Marketing at SearchLogic, Joshua Young, Director of E-commerce and Marketing at Mezlan, and Ben Riggle, North American Managing Director for Channable will share innovative ways to:

Craft compelling product listings using Google Merchant Center Next.

Strategically bid on keywords.

Leverage audience targeting to reach the right customers at the right time.

Measure your success using best-in-class metrics.

You’ll leave this webinar with a better understanding of how to:

Reduce Costs While Maximizing ROI: Learn ways to effectively enhance the cost-effectiveness of your campaigns and increase ROI on Google Shopping Ad Spend by utilizing the entire Google Ads ecosystem.

Target New Shoppers With Keyword Bidding: Expand your reach to new potential customers through strategic keyword bidding strategies, while maintaining engagement with your existing audience.

Seamlessly Set Up Google Shopping Feeds: Discover how to leverage Google Merchant Center Next, including advanced product bucketing techniques, to ensure flawless setup and optimization of your Google Shopping feeds.

Are you ready to start leveling up your ecommerce strategy through Google Shopping Ads?

Sign up now and access expert tips and insights to help you to improve your Google Shopping Ads campaigns and leverage the changes that Google has announced for its merchant center.

Plus, save your questions for the live Q&A session at the end of the panel, where you’ll get to ask the experts directly.

Can’t attend the live event? Don’t worry – simply register here, and we’ll send you a recording after the webinar.