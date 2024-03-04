Mastering SERP Features: New Research & Strategies For Enhanced Visibility In 2024

There have been significant changes to the way users interact with search engines, with SERPs moving beyond the basic blue links to a more dynamic and feature-rich structure.

As Google’s SERP features continue to evolve, it’s important to understand each update and how they impact your SEO efforts.

So if you’re a digital marketer or website owner looking to boost your search visibility and user engagement this year, we’ve got you covered.

On March 20, we’re doing a deep dive into all things SERP features, and giving you the tools you need to analyze them.

Join us live as we discuss what these SERP features are, why they’re important, and how you can snag some for your own business.

Not only will STAT’s Senior Search Scientist, Tom Capper, walk you through how to craft an end-to-end strategy, but he’ll also share the latest research on SERP features in 2024, including how frequently each is appearing, and how much visibility each is driving, with comparative analysis across device type and geographic market.

By the end of this session, you’ll know how to uncover strategic SERP feature insights in your space for content, competitive research, and on-page optimizations, in order to enhance your organic presence.

Key takeaways from this webinar:

Get up to speed on SERP features: what they are, why they’re important, and what’s new.

See how the top 5 SERP features stack up with fresh data on prevalence and share of voice.

Learn how to craft your own tailor-made SERP feature strategy to win visibility.

In today’s digital landscape, staying competitive and maintaining search visibility is more challenging than ever before.

It’s time to incorporate a more robust approach to Google’s SERP features and get ahead of the game.

Whether you’re a seasoned agency marketer or enterprise SEO professional, this webinar is sure to be a game-changer for your 2024 strategy.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to start mastering Google’s new SERP features. Sign up now!

Plus, Tom will be hosting a live Q&A following the presentation, so make sure you have your questions ready!

Can’t make the live webinar? No worries! Just register here, and we’ll send you a recording to watch at your convenience.