Mastering SEO Within Google’s SERPs [Podcast]

Google is always looking for ways to push the limits and make its search engine more intelligent.

Dr. Pete Meyers from Moz joined me to talk about how you can optimize your site to better represent itself within Google’s search results, including title tags, featured snippets, indented results, and other Google SERP real estate opportunities.

If you want to rank higher in Google search results, this is the episode for you! Get insights that will help you improve your online visibility and give users the correct information they need when they’re searching.

There’s more volatility, and it’s harder to pin down any one thing. And now we have Google saying something like three to 4000 changes a year. Ten a day on average. –Dr. Pete Meyers, 9:00

I see more and more of a trend to push people down Google from broad informational queries to something more commercially actionable, something lower in the funnel. Google is trying to drive you from, you know, refrigerator to refrigerator freezer, side by side in Chrome. To the point where the ads are going to be more effective. –Dr. Pete Meyers, 19:00

First of all, make sure that your new SEO KPI is on your phone team. It’s making sure that there’s someone there to pick up the phone. –Loren Baker, 42:10

[06:40] – What attracted Dr. Pete to Moz.

[08:59] – Are there more changes to Google’s forecasts?

[11:35] – Changes at Google that are positively impacting site owners.

[16:32] – Should SEO professionals learn to work within the Google ecosystem?

[23:21] – Should you go into the hybrid approach of PPC and organic?

[25:15] – Is Domain Authority a Google metric or Moz metric?

[28:10] – How to define authority in search.

[29:13] – The difference between domain authority and page authority.

[31:06] – If a brand is searched more, does visibility in unbranded terms increase too?

[37:57] – What components of SEO should not be overlooked?

[45:16] – Changes Google made that changed site owner or user behavior.

[52:23] – Is SEO going to be left behind with Web 3.0?

[57:13] – Does Google rotate the top 10 results?

Resources Mentioned:

Moz SEO Tools & Software: https://moz.com/

As long as there are places to find things, people who want to see things, and other people who want to be found, there will be SEO, shape, or form. What it looks like and how we do it is going to change. –Dr. Pete Meyers, 53:11

I’ve wanted Search Engine Journal to be about search engines, not just about SEO, or paid search because I believe Search engines are the glue that holds the Internet together. And whatever site you’re on, you have to find what you’re looking for. So there’s SEO and paid search for everything. –Loren Baker, 55:22

I don’t think we understand how much things change. And it isn’t just Google putting switches, you know, the world is changing, our intent changing from day to day as new information comes in. –Dr. Pete Meyers, 1:01:28

Connect with Dr. Pete Meyer:

When you want to know what’s going on with Google, Dr. Pete has your back! He spends his days working as a Marketing Scientist for Moz in Seattle. His work involves monitoring changes made by algorithms from periods spanning 2002 up until today – so trust us when we say this guy knows his stuff!

In addition to being a computer scientist, Dr. Pete is also a psychologist and entrepreneur! After growing an event start-up in his early years, he joined Moz. In his day-to-day responsibilities, he works with the marketing and data science teams to develop product research and data-driven content.

