New Marketing Ideas, Strategies & Channels For 2022

On December 1, I moderated a sponsored webinar presented by Bill Rossell, Chief Sales Officer of 1SEO Digital Agency.

Rossell shared the most effective channels to focus on next year and the metrics to improve sales, leads, and ROI.

Here is a quick recap of the webinar. For more details, complete the form to access the entire webinar.

Marketing Techniques To Consider in 2022

The marketing world is ever-evolving and always growing. In 2022, you’ll have a variety of platforms to promote your products or services.

However, with more options comes new challenges.

Don’t worry!

These tips will help you decide which strategies to consider in 2022.

Tip #1: Marry Your Paid & Organic Strategies

In Rossell’s experience, organic traffic has always been the most reliable traffic source for their clients’ sites.

Combining keywords, core web vitals, content marketing, and link building results in a good user experience, increased traffic, and increased conversions.

However, should you abandon your paid strategies when your organic traffic is doing well?

Tip #2: Incorporate Modern Channels & Strategies

The more diversity you have in your overall marketing platform, the greater audience you’ll be able to reach.

For example, you’re already familiar with the following:

Google Ads.

Google Local Service Ads.

Google Screen.

Facebook Ads.

However, you should also explore these channels and strategies for 2022:

Remarketing to connect with people who have previously visited your website but did not convert.

to connect with people who have previously visited your website but did not convert. YouTube Video Ads , which are an excellent opportunity for your brand to nurture the purchasing decision with the right ad at the right time.

Branded Video Content to amplify your current search campaigns.

A website is 53 times more likely to reach the 1st page of Google if it includes video.

A website is 53 times more likely to reach the 1st page of Google if it includes video.

A Mobile-First Mindset , which will help keep your content relevant and discoverable for 2022.

Attribution Reports , which will play a vital role in understanding how your viewers are jumping between platforms before they decide to convert.

, which will play a vital role in understanding how your viewers are jumping between platforms before they decide to convert. Google Display Network enables you to connect with potential customers who aren’t actively searching for your product or service.

Tip #3: Track These Metrics

The data you’ll get helps you gain better insight to strategize your campaigns, understand conversions, and understand ROI.

Make sure you keep track of these metrics in the coming year:

Organic Search

Organic traffic.

Keyword rankings.

Core web vitals.

Paid Search

Return on ad spend.

Conversion rate.

Cost per click.

Click-through rate.

Impression share.

Quality score.

The ability to monitor platforms and the proper metrics will help you make informed decisions.

These informed decisions should lead to more successful campaigns.

Key Takeaways

Combine your paid & organic strategies.

Incorporate the following channels & strategies: Google Display Network Remarketing YouTube Ads Branded Video Content Attribution Reporting Mobile-friendly Marketing

Know the right metrics to measure with reporting tools that track ROI.

[Slides] New Marketing Ideas, Strategies & Channels For 2022

Here is the presentation:

New Marketing Ideas, Strategies & Channels For 2022 from Search Engine Journal from

