New Marketing Ideas, Strategies & Channels For 2022 [Webinar]

Do you want to take your marketing campaigns to the next level but are overwhelmed by all the different options?

Feel like you can never generate enough leads or track the right metrics?

In this webinar, you’ll learn which channels to focus on and which metrics to track to improve sales, leads, and ROI.

Register for our next Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, Dec 1 at 2 p.m. ET to discover which channels generate revenues and leads online.

Join Lance Bachmann, founder of 1SEO Digital Agency, to learn how to cut down on time spent on marketing your business and increase returns.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

During this presentation, you will learn:

Channels to utilize through 2022.

New ways to generate revenue and leads online.

What marketing KPIs matter most to your business/clients.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.

Can’t make the webinar live? Register now, and we’ll send you the on-demand version after the event.