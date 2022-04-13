Marketing In The Metaverse [Podcast]

Got NFTs, Metaverse, and web 3.0 on your marketing radar?

In a world where the digital and physical meet, metaverses offer an unprecedented opportunity to brands.

Lisa Buyer of The Buyer Group joined me on the SEJ Show to shed light on the Metaverse and what it is.

We talked about this new frontier that’s perfect for marketers who want their business in front of consumers. And it’s only getting started!

Meta is not the Metaverse. Meta is just one version of the Metaverse. We can’t say what the Metaverse will look like because we’re so early. –Lisa Buyer, 8:42

NFTs are very popular right now as art, which is excellent if you resonate with art, but the art also has to have some sort of utility, some sort of what it comes with. What are the uses and benefits I will get if I buy this NFT, or am I just buying a piece of art like I have a piece of art on my wall? –Lisa Buyer, 30:45

I see the whole web 3 movement as being decentralization. I don’t remember anything being this exciting since the internet launched in the first place. –Loren Baker, 12:00

[00:00] – About Lisa and how she started

[07:58] – What is the Metaverse, web 3.0, NFTs & how can they help establish businesses?

[09:07] – What does the Metaverse look like today?

[17:29] – How is Snap doing with augmented reality?

[20:59] – What are NFTs, and how do they play a role in Metaverse marketing?

[26:26] – How virtual events are held.

[29:27] – Is there a lead generation component to NFTs?

[30:34] – Learn from an NFT investment use case as a marketer.

[34:01] – What are creator coins?

[39:23] – Web 3.0 influencers Lisa recommends following.

[43:29] – How do wallets work?

[46:38] – Where’s a good place to learn about the Metaverse.

Resources Mentioned:

Female Disruptors – https://www.femaledisruptors.com/

Get the $FEM Coin – https://rally.io/creator/FEM/

Horizon World – https://www.oculus.com/horizon-worlds/

Alt Space VR – https://altvr.com/

Spatial – https://spatial.io/

World of Women NFT – https://worldofwomen.art/

Boss Beauties NFT – https://bossbeauties.com/

Marketing New Realities by Cathy Hackl – https://www.amazon.com/Marketing-New-Realities-Introduction-Communications/dp/0996510672

I see that brands are dedicating a portion of their marketing budget for the year to buying an NFT in a community that aligns with that brand’s mission and vision.

So it’s a way to embed yourself as a brand. You have to do it in the right way. It has to be authentic and transparent, and you have to be able to want to spend time in the community you’re aligning yourself with.

Forget having to launch an NFT collection. Just find an NFT collection or community that matches what your brand stands for and invest in it.–Lisa Buyer, 32:46

The most popular NFTs you see are those from people changing their avatars. Those are great from a marketing perspective because people buy into these NFT projects because of the community. –Lisa Buyer, 22:39

NFTs are just a way to really have your community invest in each other and believe in each other. So I think it’s the next generation of community building. –Lisa Buyer, 36:12

Connect with Lisa Buyer:

Lisa has been an early adapter of new trends and technologies, always staying ahead in the game. She brings over 20 years of experience as a publicist integrating PR, SEO, and social media for clients, including Fortune 500 companies or start-ups.

She’s also an avid user of digital life tools, so when she wrote Social PR Secrets (4th ed 2019), it was no surprise that this book would be a foreword by Guy Kawasaki.

Lisa is the go-to person for today’s digital marketers. She blends traditional fundamentals with modern-day best practices and loves to share her knowledge at conferences across America.

​​Connect with Lisa on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisabuyer/

Follow her on Twitter: https://twitter.com/lisabuyer

Connect with Loren Baker, Founder of Search Engine Journal:

Follow him on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/lorenbaker

Connect with him on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lorenbaker