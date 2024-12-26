Major Outage Hits OpenAI ChatGPT

ChatGPT Search is down for users worldwide, becoming unresponsive at approximately 11 AM EST. Down detectors and reports on social media reflect that many users cannot access the site. OpenAI is reporting a major outage.

Major Outage At OpenAI

OpenAI is reporting a major outage is hitting it’s ChatGPT, API, and SORA services. The issue is described by OpenAI as caused by an upstream provider. Upstream provider is a vague description that can be compute-related on Microsoft’s side or a network related service.

Screenshot Of Official ChatGPT Outage Status

OpenAI Sora Is Only Partially Affected

The major outage has hit both ChatGPT and the API but OpenAI’s Sora service is only partially affected.

Screenshot Shows Severity Of Outage

The major outage has hit both ChatGPT and the API but OpenAI’s Sora service is only partially affected.

The outage began by at least 11 AM and the problem was identified 18 minutes later. OpenAI continues to work on a solution an hour later.

This is a developing event and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Tithi Luadthong