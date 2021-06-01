4 Local SEO Tips Even the Experts Miss [Webinar]

More people are searching for local businesses than ever before.

This also means local search has never been as competitive as it is today.

So how can local businesses stand out and rise in the rankings?

How can you make it easy for customers to easily find your business and connect with you?

Join our next Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, June 9 at 2 p.m. ET as Matt Boyce and Jared McKinney of Podium share tips on how to improve your local SEO strategy and visibility.

Data from Google and other sources tells us that local searches consistently lead to actual visits to physical locations. To rank higher in local search you need ratings and reviews that build trust in your brand.

In this presentation, you will learn how to:

Rank higher in search using some lesser-known local SEO tips.

Use text messaging in your local marketing strategy.

Take full advantage of the Google Map Pack.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.

Can’t make the webinar live? Register now and we’ll send you the on-demand version after the event.