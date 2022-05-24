  1. SEJ
Local SEO: Top 6 Ways To Get Higher Quality Reviews [Webinar]

Find out how you can take advantage of the dramatic changes in how your customers shop and conduct business.

Worried about your local business’s online reputation?

Are the reviews you receive truly helpful or harmful?

Would you like to reach five stars by being able to detect and meet your customers’ expectations better?

Online reviews could make or break your business – especially in the smartphone era of on-the-go research.

Register now to learn how to stay competitive, get ahead of comparison research, and win customers before they walk into your store.

Learn how to improve your online reputation and get access to:

  • New consumer trends.
  • A guide to enhancing your Google Business Profile listing.
  • A step-by-step method of gathering more high-quality reviews.

It is still common for businesses to believe local SEO myths that could hurt their online reputation – this webinar will bust some of these myths.

Join Marc Hansen, Sr. Director of Revenue Marketing at Podium, and Kelley Knott, Co-Founder and VP of Marketing at Intrepy Healthcare Marketing, for an enlightening webinar on June 8, 2 p.m. ET.

Hansen and Knott will reveal how to upgrade your customer journey to meet modern consumers’ expectations.

Can’t attend live? If you register now, we’ll send you the on-demand version afterward.

