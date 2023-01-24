LinkedIn’s New Feature Can Help You Find Must-Read Newsletters

LinkedIn is rolling out a new feature that allows users to see which newsletters other users are subscribed to.

Starting February 11, when someone visits your profile, they’ll be able to see all of your LinkedIn newsletter subscriptions.

In a message sent to users, LinkedIn says it’s making this change to help people discover new content and stay up-to-date with industry trends.

This change of making all newsletter subscriptions public on LinkedIn is mandatory, and users cannot opt out of it, even if they prefer to keep their subscriptions private.

The only option to prevent a newsletter subscription from being publicly visible on LinkedIn is to unsubscribe.

Per a screenshot shared on Twitter by Matt Navarra, LinkedIn’s message regarding newsletter subscriptions reads:

“We’ve heard from members like vou that newsletters on Linkedin are a great way to gather new insights and ideas on professional topics they care about. We’ve also heard that members are looking for better ways to discover even more

newsletters that would be relevant to them. To aid in this discovery, we are making newsletter subscriptions visible to others, including on profiles. Starting February 11, 2023, you’ll be able to see which newsletters members find value in, the same way you can see your shared interests, pages, and groups. With this improved visibility, there will be new opportunities for members to get inspired, collaborate, and gain knowledge to advance their careers. This change will apply to any of your current and future subscriptions, unless you unsubscribe. If you’d rather opt-out of showing other members your newsletter subscriptions, you can review your full list of newsletters by visiting the My Network page at the bottom of this email. Simply unsubscribe from the newsletters you do not want to be made public.”

Seeing which newsletters your peers are subscribed to can be an excellent way to get a sense of the most relevant content in your field.

For job seekers, keeping up with popular newsletters can help them stay up-to-date on industry trends and job opportunities.

For businesses and content creators, being aware of the newsletters well-liked by a specific group of people can assist in developing new marketing plans to target them.

LinkedIn’s new feature of allowing users to see which newsletters other users are subscribed to is a welcome addition to the platform. It will enable users to discover new content and can help boost subscriptions for newsletter publishers.

Featured Image: Inspiring/Shutterstock