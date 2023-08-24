LinkedIn’s Feed Is Getting Smarter Thanks To AI

LinkedIn announced it has enhanced its recommendation algorithm with AI to deliver more personalized experiences across the platform.

In a blog post, LinkedIn reveals the technical details and engineering work behind its AI upgrades.

This article, on the other hand, covers the most pertinent details for marketers and businesses.

While the underlying technology is complex, the result is simple: a platform that feels more relevant, personal, and helpful in connecting you with what you need to reach your professional goals.

You may overlook the complex neural networks behind the scenes, but you will likely notice an upgraded experience.

LinkedIn Homepage Feed Upgrades: What They Mean For You

What does the update to LinkedIn’s homepage feed mean for those who rely on LinkedIn to network, job hunt, and grow their brands?

In short, it means LinkedIn is about to better understand you and what you need.

You can expect your LinkedIn feed to become more tailored to your interests and goals.

The new AI will analyze all your activity to determine what types of posts, articles, and opportunities matter to you.

What Does This Mean For Businesses?

For businesses and brands, this AI upgrade helps ensure your messages reach the right people at the right time.

By better understanding its users, LinkedIn can help your content and ads resonate with your target audience, whether hiring, selling, or raising brand awareness.

How Should Marketers Adapt?

These AI upgrades could necessitate strategic shifts to leverage the improvements for marketers.

The enhanced AI will provide richer user insights and micro-personalization capabilities.

This presents opportunities to refine target segments and serve them more tailored content.

As personalization ramps up, engagement metrics will become more telling. Marketers should emphasize quality interactions with the right audiences rather than vanity metrics like overall reach or impressions.

Interactive ad formats like conversational ads may gain traction with the improvements.

Keep in mind these upgrades will be ongoing rather than one-time. LinkedIn’s AI will continually evolve, requiring marketers to test and refine their messaging.

Consider implementing variations in creative, offers, and targeting to stay ahead of the curve.

In Summary

LinkedIn’s AI upgrades aim to provide a more personalized, relevant experience across its platform.

For individual users, your feed should better reflect your professional interests and goals.

For businesses and marketers, it presents opportunities to refine targeting and messaging to resonate with your audience.

To fully capitalize on these changes, you must continuously test and optimize as the AI capabilities evolve.

