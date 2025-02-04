LinkedIn Video Views Up 36%, New Tools & Courses Available

LinkedIn is launching new tools to help people find video content and provide creators with better analytics.

According to Lakshman Somasundaram, the company’s Director of Product, video watch time has increased 36% over the past year. This is driven by a rise in video creation, which is happening twice as fast as other post formats.

Today’s updates position LinkedIn to further increase its growth in video.

LinkedIn Expands Video Discovery Features

LinkedIn is rolling out several previously mobile-only video tools to desktop users, including:

Full-screen vertical video playback , initially launched in mid-2024, is now available on web browsers.

, initially launched in mid-2024, is now available on web browsers. Algorithmically curated “Videos For You” recommendations in feeds.

recommendations in feeds. Search-integrated video carousels displaying topic-related content.

The updates follow increased demand from users seeking professional insights via video.

Enhanced Analytics & Engagement Tools

New creator-focused features announced today include:

Profile previews within video players to showcase creator bios and content libraries.

within video players to showcase creator bios and content libraries. Redesigned follow buttons to simplify audience growth.

to simplify audience growth. Average watch time metrics for posts, allowing creators to assess content performance.

Somasundaram noted that LinkedIn now prioritizes video as part of its broader strategy to help users share knowledge and build professional opportunities.

LinkedIn has increasingly emphasized video since introducing native video features in 2017 and live streaming capabilities in 2019.

Additional Resources

LinkedIn Learning has introduced free short-form courses on video production. These courses cover topics such as editing techniques and leveraging LinkedIn Live events.

Somasundaram concluded the announcement by stating additional video updates are planned for later this year.