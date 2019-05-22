LinkedIn Users Can View All Sponsored Content From the Past 6 Months

ADVERTISEMENT

LinkedIn pages will soon feature an ‘Ads’ tab showing all sponsored content an advertiser has run in the past six months.

The company says this change is being made in an effort to bring even greater transparency to ads on LinkedIn.

“At LinkedIn, we are committed to providing a safe, trusted, and professional environment where members can connect with each other, engage with relevant content, and grow their careers. Increased transparency to both our customers and members is critical to creating this trusted environment.”

While viewing ads in the new tab, users can click on the ads but the advertiser will not be charged.

Ad clicks from within the ‘Ads’ tab will not impact campaign reporting either.

From a marketing perspective, I see this as being an opportunity for competitor research.

Do you know a company who is killing it with LinkedIn advertising? View their ads tab to see if you can learn from what they’re doing.

Of course, the Ads tab will only show you what their ads look like.

It won’t reveal anything about how those ads are targeted or what the company’s daily budget is. But hey, it’s something.

LinkedIn says this is the first of many updates to come as the company furthers its effort to provide users with useful information about the ads they see.

The new Ads tab is rolling out globally over the next few weeks