LinkedIn Users Can Now List the Services They Offer on Their Profile

LinkedIn is adding a new feature to user profiles allowing people to list the professional services they offer to clients.

This creates an opportunity for users to market their services outside of their business page and possibly connect with new prospects.

The new services section in LinkedIn profiles will also be a helpful way for people to communicate exactly what it is they do for work.

Just think – how many times have you had to explain to someone what an SEO does? Now you can clearly list the services you perform in your profile.

To update your profile with a list of services, follow the steps below:

Visit your profile page and look for a box under the profile photo/headline that prompts you to add information about the services you provide.

Click “Add Services.”

Fill out the form to provide details about the services you provide.

Click “continue” and the information will be added to your profile.

Now that this feature is available, LinkedIn users will be able to filter their general LinkedIn searches for service providers.

If there are services listed in your profile then you’re eligible to show up in service provider searches.

This feature is first being rolled out to people in the US who have a Premium Business subscription. It will be available to everyone this fall.