LinkedIn Updates Include Improvements To Search Results

As part of its goal of providing users with more valuable content, LinkedIn has made changes to its search and discovery functions.

People using the professional networking site will now be able to see news, topics and trends from their connections, as well as relevant posts from other creators outside their network.

LinkedIn’s Chief Product Officer Tomer Cohen said in a blog post:

“If you’re interested in a particular topic when you search for it you’ll see the latest insights, expert opinions, and other breaking new. From finding the right people, communities, companies, jobs, or content, you can now make progress on any professional goal by simply searching for the topic you have in mind.”

Users will be able to find content relevant to their search from experts and like-minded professionals anywhere on the LinkedIn network.

This update also makes it easier for users to “re-discover” content they saw before by searching with keywords and the name of the person who shared the content.

In addition to enhancing search results, LinkedIn is rolling out updates to user profiles and introducing a new accessibility feature.

Service Providers Can Now Share Reviews

Reviews are a useful tool for service providers, with studies showing up to 95% of customers read them before making a purchase.

LinkedIn will now allow its 4 million service providers to take advantage of positive reviews by sharing them with their community.

Cohen adds:

“By sharing reviews in their feed, service providers can multiply the impact of a single review and leverage the benefits of word-of-mouth recommendations across their community.”

Unique Referral Links Available For Users With Creator Profiles

LinkedIn members who use Creator Mode can now add unique links to the top of their profiles.

According to the blog post, this feature will allow creators to increase their visibility and personalize their brand.

Real-Time Captions For Audio Events Launches

To improve the LinkedIn experience for everyone, the social media platform has added real-time captions to audio events.

This feature, which is currently in beta testing, is currently only available in English.

Featured Image: Tada Images/Shutterstock