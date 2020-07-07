LinkedIn to Prevent Users From Spamming Page Follow Invites

LinkedIn is making its platform less noisy by cracking down on the number of invites page admins can send out each month.

Page follow invitation spam has been such a problem in the past that LinkedIn previously removed the ability to invite connections to follow company pages.

The ability to do this was only brought back in November of last year. Now, LinkedIn is introducing new safeguards to prevent abuse.

Matt Navarra shared a screenshot on Twitter that shows a new credit system LinkedIn is introducing to limit follow invites.

LinkedIn Page Invitation Credits

LinkedIn is giving page admins 100 credits per month that can be used to invite connections to follow their page.

One invite equals one credit.

Credits are returned if invites are accepted. So, in theory, admins can send more than 100 invites per month as long as some of their invites are accepted.

If a key part of your audience building strategy has been inviting connections to follow your page, then you should strongly consider using these invites up each month.

Why? Because there’s no benefit to not using them.

Credits do not roll over from month to month. That means you can’t, for example, bank up hundreds of credits and go on a mass-invite spree.

If credits are not used then they’re essentially wasted. And 100 credits is a reasonable amount if you’re sending these invites out to people who are likely to accept them.

It’s worth clarifying if a page has multiple admins, the 100 credits are to be split amongst everyone. LinkedIn is not giving out 100 credits per admin per month.

A page’s invitation credit limit renews on the first day of every month.

LinkedIn’s change to a credit system for page follow invites is even more strict than previous measures it had in place.

Page admins used to be able to send 50 invites per day. If admins reached that limit every day they’d be sending roughly 1,500 invites per month.

Needless to say, that limit has been considerably reduced.

On top of this new credit limit, LinkedIn page admins still have to abide by the existing restrictions in place for sending page follow invites.

Other Restrictions on LinkedIn Page Follow Invitations

Here’s a refresher on the other restrictions LinkedIn has in place to limit who can send page follow invites.

Only admins of pages with less than 100,000 followers can invite their connections to follow.

If an admin has less than 3 connections, they won’t have the option to send page follow invites.

Only one invite per member can be sent.

There used to be an option for page admins with less than 500 connections to send invites to all of their connections at once. That option has obviously been removed.

With all of these restrictions in place, LinkedIn users can still opt out of receiving page follow invitations from their account settings.

