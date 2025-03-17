LinkedIn Study: AI Shortens B2B Sales Cycles By 1 Week

A new report shows that B2B sales teams increasingly use AI to improve efficiency and close deals.

Commissioned by LinkedIn and conducted by Ipsos, the survey included 1,250 sales professionals and found that AI is now a key part of sales practices.

Here’s what marketers need to know.

AI Adoption on the Rise

88% of sales professionals use AI weekly, and 56% use it daily. This trend reflects changes in the sales field, where teams must manage complex buying processes.

Karin Kimbrough, LinkedIn’s Chief Economist, notes that companies using AI gain a competitive advantage.

“Companies integrating AI are gaining a competitive edge,” says Kimbrough in the report. “Teams that don’t embrace AI will fall behind.”

Microsoft’s Future of Work report also shows that sales professionals see significant productivity increases from AI.

Key Drivers Of Investment

98% of sales executives plan to invest more in AI this year. They’ll focus on:

Sales intelligence Sales enablement AI-powered CRM tools

Methodology Note:

Ipsos surveyed sales professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, India, and Singapore, focusing on mid-market (200–999 employees) and enterprise (1,000+ employees) sectors spanning tech, finance, manufacturing, professional services, and other industries.

Top Three Impact Areas

Sellers exceeding their targets are 2.5 times more likely to use AI daily than those not meeting their goals.

Researchers found three main ways AI improves sales:

Finding Leads 38% say AI helps to identify leads faster and more accurately. Sellers save at least 1.5 hours weekly using AI for lead research. Personalized Messages AI tools enable faster and more tailored outreach campaigns. Sellers using AI saw a 28% increase in responses. Sales Efficiency AI streamlines data entry and scheduling in CRM systems. Nearly 69% of sellers say AI shortens their sales cycle by about one week and helps them close more deals.

Looking Ahead

Dan Shapero, LinkedIn COO, advises companies to “start small” and focus on delivering immediate wins as a foundation for long-term AI adoption.

This approach resonates with the growing number of sales executives (39%) who feel “highly confident” about their readiness for future challenges.

In practical terms, sales teams can begin by:

Automating routine tasks like updating CRM records or lead qualification.

Leveraging real-time insights for targeted outreach (e.g., tracking job changes or company news).

Experimenting with generative AI to craft more engaging prospect messages.

Regularly training teams on new tools to reduce resistance and smooth adoption.

Dan Shapero, COO at LinkedIn, states:

“It’s too early to know what your AI strategy is. I think the question you ask yourself is, “What is my AI win?”. What’s the one thing that I can do with my team right now that’s going to create value over the next six months? Because the world is changing so quickly, it’s one of these moments to start small, to go big over time.”

Featured Image: Screenshot from Linkedin ROI of AI report, March 2025.