LinkedIn Has a New Look With Improved Search Experience

LinkedIn is unveiling a redesign which comes with an improved search experience, along with stories and new messaging features.

Now at 706 million members worldwide, LinkedIn has seen a 50% increase in content shared year-over-year.

With new signups and engagement growing at unprecedented rates, LinkedIn is rolling out a new look and experiences to help foster human connections.

Today, LinkedIn is introducing:

A refreshed design

Streamlined search results

LinkedIn Stories

New messaging features

Here’s more detail about each of these updates.

A New Look for LinkedIn

LinkedIn is unveiling a new look which is said to bring the evolution of the LinkedIn brand to its members and products.

What you’ll immediately notice is a greater focus around human connection, and a lot less “LinkedIn blue.”

Now, LinkedIn has a warmer feel that’s deigned to representing the diversity, inclusivity, and welcoming nature of its community.

It’s simple, modern, and intuitively structured for easier navigation and discovery.

Improvements to Search Results

With the new design for LinkedIn, its search experience is being completely relaunched and streamlined.

Search results will now cover all aspects of LinkedIn. That means users can search for more than just people and jobs.

Users can now use the search bar to find relevant groups, events, and content.

There’s much more content to be found across LinkedIn, the company notes.

With a 50% increase in content creation over the past year, LinkedIn members are posting more status updates, articles, and videos.

Now it can all be found with one streamlined search experience.

Introducing LinkedIn Stories

LinkedIn Stories, which has been in testing since February, is now launching in the US and Canada with a global rollout to come in the following weeks.

Stories allow LinkedIn members to share professional moments in a more humanized and lightweight way.

Anyone who uses Instagram, Facebook, or Snapchat is familiar with stories – but LinkedIn’s version offers something different.

Rather than simply capturing a quick moment from the work day, LinkedIn wants its stories to spark conversations.

To accomplish that, LinkedIn stories is integrating these unique tools:

Question of the Day : LinkedIn will pose a question of the day to all users which they can respond to with a story.

: LinkedIn will pose a question of the day to all users which they can respond to with a story. Localized Stickers: In each region, LinkedIn will have unique stickers that users can add to their stories.

Aside from those features, LinkedIn stories are nearly identical to stories on other platforms.

A few suggestions of things LinkedIn users could post stories about include:

Things you do at work

Things relevant to your work

Things you do outside of work

Updates to LinkedIn Messaging

The amount of private messages sent between LinkedIn members has more than quadrupled over the past five years.

To continue the momentum, LinkedIn is introducing a variety of new messaging features:

Manage in Bulk : Select multiple messages to archive, delete, or mark as read.

: Select multiple messages to archive, delete, or mark as read. Edit/Delete : Edit or delete a message after it has been sent.

: Edit or delete a message after it has been sent. Emoji Reactions : Quickly react to messages with an emoji.

: Quickly react to messages with an emoji. Video Meeting: Switch the conversation from chat to face-to-face using Microsoft Teams, BlueJeans, or Zoom.

These updates are all rolling out starting today.