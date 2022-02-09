LinkedIn Rolls Out Sales Navigator Search & CRM Card Updates

LinkedIn Sales Solutions announced a slate of updates to the Sales Navigator platform today, including improvements to the Search experience, CRM integrations, and new homepage optimizations.

These new features are aimed at boosting efficiency for advertisers and sellers. Features will be rolling out throughout Q1 2022.

Since its inception in 2017, LinkedIn Sales Navigator has become a crucial part of many organizations’ sales funnel.

The New LinkedIn Sales Navigator Search Experience

The first update comes in the form of better visualization in the Search experience.

When you go to the search toolbar, LinkedIn Sales Navigator will now show all available filters.

Additional options that will show include “Company Headquarters” and “TeamLink connections of”.

When filtering for your target audience, the results will update in real-time. This update makes finding your target audience or accounts easier and less time-consuming.

Sales Navigator & CRM Integration Updates

The second feature enhancement from LinkedIn Sales Navigator is for Advanced Plus users.

Sales Navigator can already link to your CRM system (via Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce) to manage contacts. LinkedIn has added a new tool to this integration called “At-Risk Opportunities” list.

This feature provides a report of people who have left open opportunities, directly into Sales Navigator.

The benefit of this feature helps you prioritize your efforts during critical times, as well as improve your pipeline quality.

Enhanced CRM cards is another update to the CRM integration. These enhanced CRM cards are added to Account Pages and Contact pages, minimizing the need to toggle between platforms.

You can view this information directly into Sales Navigator, with the option to directly click into your CRM.

The New Homepage Features

The last feature announced by LinkedIn was updates to the new Homepage, which was launched last quarter. The Homepage was a welcome addition to sales teams that shows customized insights for key accounts.

LinkedIn has updated the Alerts Feed, Priority Accounts section, and added a new “Bookmarked Alerts” tab.

With the Priority Accounts section, you are able to upload accounts that are most important to your business. For example, with so many people shuffling companies or professions, you’re able to keep tabs on when employee or headcount growth.

Summary

Sales is a challenging market right now with lots of twists and pivots. The new LinkedIn Sales Navigator experience provide more efficiency to your sales teams.

By decreasing the amount of time on audience targets and research and deepening your CRM insights, your team will be on its way to closing more deals in a shorter amount of time.

See the LinkedIn Sales Navigator Release Notes repository for more information on this and other recent updates.

Source: Boost Day-to-Day Efficiency with New Sales Navigator Features, LinkedIn

Featured image: Shutterstock/art.em.po