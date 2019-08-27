LinkedIn Reveals the 10 Most Followed Pages in 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

LinkedIn shared a list of the 10 most followed pages with insight into what other pages can learn from them.

Unsurprisingly, growing a page’s total number of followers is cited as one of the top marketing aspirations on LinkedIn. But what makes a LinkedIn page worthy of someone’s time and attention?

First, let’s look at the top 10 most followed pages and what they’re sharing on LinkedIn.

TED Conferences (12.5M followers): This page shares a mix of video, articles, and images centered around inspirational thought leadership from business professionals. Google (12.1M followers): New content showcases corporate social responsibility initiatives, new innovations, and company culture with a focus on the actual people working at Google. Amazon (8.6M followers): This page provides followers with inside looks at company events, insights about its customers, job interview tips, and more. LinkedIn (8.2M followers): LinkedIn’s own page shares useful content for an audience of employees, employers, and job seekers. Microsoft (7.8M followers): Content includes the company’s own articles, as well as content created by its employees and executives. IBM (6.4M followers): This company also shines a spotlight on employees by highlight the innovation being driven by its teams. Unilever (6.2M followers): Content includes short videos, colourful photo collages, and branded graphics. Nestle (6M followers): Content is designed around recruiting and hiring by promoting its own company culture and career paths. Accenture (4.4M followers): Content includes short videos and links to new episodes of its podcast. Facebook (4.4M followers): Content is primarily focused on career development and professional opportunity.

What to Learn From These Pages

Here is a summary of common themes from LinkedIn’s 10 most followed pages:

All of these pages share original video content.

These companies all highlight their socially responsible initiatives.

Many of the most followed companies showcase the diversity of their company culture.

Many of the companies spotlight their own talent and elevate employee voices.

These pages find creative and compelling ways to showcase their innovations.

If follower count is anything to go by, these are all examples of the types of content resonating most with users on LinkedIn.

Think about how you can follow the examples set by these companies and incorporate some of their tactics into your LinkedIn page.