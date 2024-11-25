LinkedIn Reveals Data-Backed Formula For B2B Ad Success

LinkedIn published new creative principles to help B2B marketers drive better results from their advertising campaigns.

The insights are based on a year-long analysis of top-performing LinkedIn ads.

LinkedIn Creative Principles

The study found nine out of ten CMOs push for bolder creative campaigns, signaling a creative renaissance in B2B marketing.

To help marketers capitalize on this trend, LinkedIn has distilled its findings into 6.5 key principles:

Be context aware: Create ads tailored to the specific context they will appear in. Consider cultural context, delivery mechanism, and the customer’s mindset. Make an impact: Use eye-catching visuals, strong contrasts, and dynamic movement to grab attention in a feed. LinkedIn notes vertical mobile ads drive 31% higher engagement than horizontal formats. Show up distinctively: Focus on being uniquely memorable rather than just different from competitors. LinkedIn’s research found that 81% of ad campaigns fail to grab attention or drive brand recall. Unify: Ensure your brand’s distinct identity is consistently expressed across all touchpoints and funnel stages. Cohesive branding can boost profitability by over 20%. Get emotional: Tap into shared human truths and experiences to trigger an emotional response. Funny content, for example, drives 65% higher engagement on LinkedIn. Give, then take: Provide genuine value with your content before asking for anything in return. 85% of business leaders respect brands that take disruptive industry stances.

LinkedIn also shared a bonus “half” principle: Experiment.

The company advises testing best practices with organic content and then amplifying top performers with paid promotion.

Continual testing and learning are key to cracking the code on what works for your unique brand.

Looking Ahead

As B2B marketers look to maximize their LinkedIn advertising ROI in 2025 and beyond, these 6.5 principles offer a roadmap for cutting through the noise with scroll-stopping creative.

The key takeaway: In a sea of “boring to business” content, fortune favors the bold.