LinkedIn Reports Demand For ‘Creator’ Jobs Up 3X

A new report from LinkedIn shows that job postings have tripled for creator-related positions as brands invest in new ways to drive engagement.

The growth in demand for creators is fuelling a whole ecosystem of new jobs, LinkedIn says.

In addition to hiring creators themselves, companies hire for administrative and support roles such as creator managers, creator educators, creator partnerships, and more.

Job opportunities in the creator economy are most abundant in the technology and information sectors. Social platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube are among the most used by businesses hiring creators.

The second-largest sector for creator-related jobs is advertising services, which indicates companies are looking for new ways to get their messages out online.

Here’s a complete list of the top ten industries with the most open jobs for creators.

Top Ten Industries For ‘Creator’ Jobs

The following list is ordered based on the number of paid U.S. job postings on LinkedIn with “creator” in the job title during the January-through-May periods for 2021 and 2022.

LinkedIn ranks the industries according to the number of creator job postings this year.

Technology & information Advertising services Staffing and recruiting E-learning providers IT services & IT consulting Musical groups & artists Media & telecommunications Retail apparel & fashion Computers & electronics manufacturing Food & beverage services

You may notice the growth of creator jobs isn’t limited to image-focused industries like fashion, travel, dining, and others.

Now numerous industries are looking for creative talent to help produce content for social media.

If you’re wondering what an IT services creator does or what a staffing and recruiting creator does, look by searching for a related keyword on TikTok.

Here are some examples of what comes up when you search for “information technology” and “recruiting.”

Many of the top videos focus on helping the viewer learn something. That includes sharing tips, how-to demonstrations, and other advice about their industry.

Today’s web users are growing up using apps like TikTok as a search engine. They want to consume information quickly and in a video format.

Companies are responding to the demand by producing their own short, vertical videos to share on TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

The growing demand for creators to produce said content aligns with the shift in search behavior we reported last month.

The brands that adapt to this change early are the ones who will maintain their influence over a new generation of consumers.

If you’re currently in the job market or looking to increase your value in your current position, learning a few creative skills to add to your resume can help you stand out.

Source: LinkedIn

Featured Image: metamorworks/Shutterstock