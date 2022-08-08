Connect with vetted experts
Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. LinkedIn

LinkedIn Lets You Add Clickable Links To Photo Posts

LinkedIn is introducing a new way to drive website traffic by including clickable links in photos.

LinkedIn Lets You Add Clickable Links To Photo Posts

LinkedIn is rolling out a new feature that allows users to add external links to photos shared in posts.

This gives you another way to drive traffic to your website from your business’s LinkedIn page or your personal profile.

Geri Silver, Creator Manager at LinkedIn, shared an example of the new link sticker. In the screenshot below, you can see how a link can be added on to any photo:

LinkedIn Lets You Add Clickable Links To Photo PostsImage Credit: Screenshot from linkedin.com/in/geri-silver/, August 2022.

Influencer marketing specialist Lindsey Gamble shared multiple screenshots of LinkedIn’s new feature on Twitter. The link sticker can vary in size and even be placed on top of videos:

It doesn’t look like there’s much variety when it comes to the design of link stickers, though the linked text is customizable. You can always add some emojis to avoid having the same generic-looking stickers on everything.

Availability & Usage Details

You can add link stickers to your photos and videos via the post creation tools in the LinkedIn mobile app.

You cannot add link stickers through the desktop interface. However, users on any platform can see and click on the links when they see the posts in their feed.

1Link stickers are rolling out to users in phases, which means some people will have access to it before others.

When you’re eligible to use it, you’ll see a chainlink icon button when creating a post in the LinkedIn mobile app.

Source: LinkedIn

Featured Image: Tada Images/Shutterstock

Category News LinkedIn
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF

Matt G. Southern

Senior News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt G. Southern, Senior News Writer, has been with Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a bachelor’s degree in communications, ...

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Topic(s) of Interest*
By clicking the "SUBSCRIBE" button, I agree and accept the content agreement and privacy policy of Search Engine Journal.
Ebook
ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next