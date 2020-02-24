LinkedIn Lets Users Showcase Samples of Work on Their Profiles

ADVERTISEMENT

A new addition to LinkedIn profiles will allow users to highlight samples of their work for others to see.

In this new ‘Featured’ section, users can include work samples such as:

LinkedIn posts that you’ve created or re-shared.

Articles that you’ve authored and published on LinkedIn.

Links to external websites, for example your personal blog or portfolio.

Media that you can upload, for example your images, documents, presentations, and videos.

The only content users cannot include in the Featured section, in order to protect the privacy of other members, is posts from LinkedIn events and groups.

Users can add work samples to the new Featured section on either desktop or mobile by following the steps below:

Click the Me icon at the top of your LinkedIn homepage.

icon at the top of your LinkedIn homepage. Select View profile .

. Click Add featured in the Featured section. You can also click the +Add icon from the Featured section.

in the section. From the dropdown that appears, click the +Add icon next to the type of work sample you’d like to showcase.

icon next to the type of work sample you’d like to showcase. In the pop-up window that appears, select the work sample you’d like to feature, or enter the required information for the work sample you’d like to showcase.

Click Save or Done.

LinkedIn is gradually releasing this feature to all members, so you may not be able to access it at this time but you will have it soon.

Source: LinkedIn