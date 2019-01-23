LinkedIn Lets Advertisers Target Users by Interest

ADVERTISEMENT

LinkedIn ads can now be targeted to other users based on their professional interests.

In an announcement, the company states:

“… we’re excited to announce interest targeting in Campaign Manager. Interest targeting lets you reach members with relevant ads that match their professional interests — based on the content they share and engage with on LinkedIn. With these added options, you can more easily achieve your campaign objectives and grow your business.”

Advertisers can target their campaigns using over 200 professional interests, like artificial intelligence, global economy, customer experience, and more.

LinkedIn emphasizes the following benefits of Interest Targeting:

More relevant ads: Shape brand perception by associating your brand with the topics your audience cares about.

Shape brand perception by associating your brand with the topics your audience cares about. Target specific accounts + interests: Use account targeting along with interest targeting to reach potential buyers who have an interest in the content that’s relevant to your business.

Use account targeting along with interest targeting to reach potential buyers who have an interest in the content that’s relevant to your business. Target people by degrees + interests: You can also use a combination of degrees and interests to reach an even more targeted audience.

LinkedIn has been testing Interest Targeting over the past few months, with customers seeing a 25% increase in click-through rate.

Interest Targeting will be available to all LinkedIn advertisers over the next week.