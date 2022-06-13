LinkedIn Launching Free Tool For B2B Professionals

LinkedIn is launching a free tool called Business Manager that’s designed to simplify the marketing efforts of B2B professionals.

LinkedIn Business Manager brings together tools from Campaign Manager and LinkedIn Pages into one dashboard.

It offers a number of quality of life improvements for marketers, such as the ability to share audiences for ad campaigns across accounts.

LinkedIn describes it as:

“LinkedIn Business Manager is a centralized platform that will make it easier for those of you who work at large enterprises and agencies to manage the people, ad accounts, Pages, and businesses you work with.”

Here are some of the top features launching with LinkedIn Business Manager, and when you can expect the tool to be available.

What Can LinkedIn Business Manager Do?

LinkedIn Business Manager offers the following benefits for B2B professionals:

Manage It All : Navigate across Business Manager, Campaign Manager, and Pages in one place.

: Navigate across Business Manager, Campaign Manager, and Pages in one place. Save Time : Change settings across accounts with a single adjustment and save time on administrative tasks.

: Change settings across accounts with a single adjustment and save time on administrative tasks. Reach Buyers: Share and update Matched Audiences across your ad accounts.

In a blog post, LinkedIn hints at the possibility this tool will grow over time with additional capabilities:

“As the platform evolves, it will play a key role in how you uncover strategic insights that make marketing at scale more efficient.”

When Is LinkedIn Business Manager Available?

LinkedIn Business Manager is currently available as part of an early test with select enterprise customers.

It will be available publicly to businesses worldwide ‘in the coming weeks.’

Source: LinkedIn

Featured Image: David Gyung/Shutterstock