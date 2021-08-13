LinkedIn Launches Native Video Meetings

LinkedIn is rolling out native video meetings, which lets users have one to one calls directly within the LinkedIn app.

Since last year, LinkedIn has allowed users to initiate video meetings with each other.

However, the call would take place on another app, like Zoom, as LinkedIn didn’t have the technology for facilitating video calls.

Owned by Microsoft, LinkedIn has leveraged Azure to create a native solution for connecting users through video.

Here’s more about LinkedIn’s native video messaging, which is now available to everyone.

Free Video Meetings on LinkedIn

LinkedIn users can now meet virtually without leaving the app.

In an announcement, LinkedIn explains what native video messaging can do for users:

“From an initial job search to a 1:1 conversation, we wanted to drive the productivity of our members end to end while keeping them safe. By adding video conferencing as a part of the messaging experience, members can connect virtually while maintaining the context of their existing conversation. Now, members can easily schedule free video meetings with their network without the need to download a client or sign up to any service.”

In addition, a native video call will include LinkedIn-specific profile information, which provides members with useful context about who they’re meeting with.

The next section goes over how to initiate a native video call.

How to Start a Video Meeting on LinkedIn

LinkedIn’s new video meeting feature can be accessed from any chat window by tapping the “create video meeting” button.

LinkedIn will default to using the native video conferencing option, though users can still select a different service if they prefer.

At times LinkedIn may prompt you to start a video meeting if it detects the conversation is headed in that direction.

More About Native Video Meetings on LinkedIn

Native video conferencing is powered by Azure Communication Services, which is built on the same technology that powers Microsoft Teams.

LinkedIn created video meetings as a brand-new service, and it sounds like the company has big plans for it in the future.

The company states:

“Now that we have built the foundations of video conferencing, we have many exciting features ahead as we continue to make LinkedIn video meetings even better… Our investment in video meetings has opened innovation for video conferencing across the LinkedIn ecosystem, with potential use cases ranging from messaging peers to interviewing candidates.”

Several features planned for future updates include:

A calendar integration so that a scheduled meeting sends an email with an ICS to both parties

Allowing for messaging chat while you are in a video conversation

Screen sharing and virtual backgrounds

For now, the feature is limited to basic one to one video calls, though that’s a significant step up from what was available before.

It’s interesting the social network that specializes in connecting professionals is lagging so far behind on video calling, considering how it’s become integral to the workplace over the past year.

LinkedIn was keen to send users to other services, but now it’s investing in its own. With Microsoft behind it there’s a lot of potential for the future of video calling on LinkedIn.

Source: LinkedIn Engineering